Indiana knocks off top-seeded Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS -- Trayce Jackson-Davis had something to prove at the Big Ten Tournament.

He wanted to show the critics he could excel against the conference's top big men and that Indiana deserved an NCAA Tournament bid. So far, no complaints.

Jackson-Davis made the go-ahead free throws with 26.1 seconds left Friday, then added another foul shot with 1.7 seconds left to seal a 65-63 victory over No. 16 Illinois, sending the ninth-seeded Hoosiers to their first semifinal appearance since 2013 and likely their first NCAA Tournament since 2016.

"It's big for us, but like I told you yesterday, we didn't pack for two days or three days," said Jackson-Davis, who finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. "We packed to win the Big Ten. I'm glad we got this win today to solidify our (NCAA) spot but we want to play two more games."

Without him, Indiana (20-12) likely wouldn't have made it this far.

Jackson-Davis helped rally the Hoosiers from a 17-point, second-half deficit on Thursday against Michigan, then made a key jumper and all the right plays down the stretch against the top-seeded Fighting Illini, who hoped to win consecutive tourney crowns for the first time in school history.

Even missing the game's final free throw worked out as Jackson-Davis watched the clock run out with players scrambling for the rebound.

"I went back and watched the tape of him going against the big fella, Kofi Cockburn, and you're right, he didn't fare well," Coach Mike Woodson said, referring to previous matchups. "Trayce got in foul trouble in our place early and just was never a factor. I challenged him again today. I said, 'You've got to go out and compete against this guy and make him respect you.' "

Jackson-Davis didn't disappoint.

Cockburn finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (22-9) and Coleman Hawkins had a career-high 18 points as the Illini had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Illinois had two chances to take the lead in the final 15 seconds. But Trent Frazier threw the ball away with 11.5 seconds left and Andre Curbelo missed a layup with 4 seconds remaining.

"I thought Coleman would be open in the corner for a three," Frazier said. "But we had some confusion down there. I made a bad decision. I'm disappointed in myself. I've got to make a better decision."

NO. 9 PURDUE 69,

PENN STATE 61

Jaden Ivey scored 17 points and Zach Edey had 15 to lead No. 9 Purdue past Penn State.

The third-seeded Boilermakers will face seventh-seeded Michigan State in today's semifinals.

Brandon Newman, who had been out of the rotation and hadn't played since Feb. 10, added 12 points for the Boilermakers (26-6).

Jalen Pickett scored 16 points and John Harrar had 15 points and 12 rebounds for No. 11 seed Penn State (14-17).

Hunter sank a three-pointer to push Purdue's lead to 56-44 with 8:11 left, but couldn't pull away. Penn State cut the deficit to four points at 58-54 with a 10-2 run. The lead eventually shrunk to 62-61 before Purdue scored the last seven points.

MICHIGAN STATE 69,

NO. 12 WISCONSIN 63

Marcus Bingham Jr. matched his career high with 19 points and Tyson Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the final minute and a half to send seventh-seeded Michigan State past No. 12 Wisconsin.

The Spartans (22-11) lost five of their last seven regular-season games but have reached the conference tourney semifinals by winning two in a row in Indianapolis.

Brad Davison led the Badgers (24-7) with 23 points. Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis played through an ankle injury but wasn't himself. He missed his first eight shots, went 3 of 19 from the floor with no three-pointers and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 24 IOWA 84, RUTGERS 74

Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead Iowa past Rutgers.

Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 points for the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (24-9). Kris Murray added nine points and five rebounds.

Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers (18-13) with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.

