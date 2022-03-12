Initiative targets traffic infractions

Pine Bluff police are taking a harder stance against traffic violations.

According to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department, Chief Lloyd Franklin has tasked Assistant Chief Kelven Hadley and Deputy Chief Billy Elliot with creating an initiative to address traffic-related issues within the city. Details of the initiative are in the works, according to police, but it will begin during the week of March 14.

"Traffic infractions that are to be addressed include, but are not limited to, speeding, reckless driving, failure to register, and careless and prohibited driving," according to the release.