Lavaca shoots down Magnet Cove





HOT SPRINGS -- Kolby Glidewell broke character, cracking a smile with a minute left in Friday's state title game and his team leading 46-31.

Lavaca Coach Renner Reed wasn't having any of it.

"Coach Reed looked over at me and said, 'This game ain't over," Glidewell said.

Forty seconds later, Renner summoned the Golden Arrows' star to the sideline for a bear hug. It was over.

Sparked by Glidewell, Lavaca turned it on after halftime, running away from Magnet Cove for a 50-34 victory in the Class 2A boys championship at Bank OZK Arena. The 5-11 Glidewell picked up MVP honors as he finished with a game-high 20 points, igniting the Golden Arrows on a critical 11-0 third-quarter run that sent Lavaca on its way to a first state title.

With his team down 21-19 two minutes into the second half, Renner wasn't worried about his team finding its groove despite an ugly first half of offense.

The Golden Arrows' head coach said he just wanted to stunt the Panthers' 5-0 mini-run that had put them ahead. But his quick timeout got Lavaca (35-2) roaring.

Glidewell knocked down a three-pointer at the 3:28 mark of the third to kickstart an 11-0 run -- with nine of those points coming from the senior -- that put the Golden Arrows up 34-23 going into the fourth quarter.

By the final media timeout of the night, Lavaca had stretched its advantage to 16 points. It was a 25-7 surge over just more than 10 minutes that turned a relatively sluggish affair into a rout.

"It was just a timeout [to] refocus and breathe," Reed said when asked about his message before the Golden Arrows' burst. "I've coached these guys since seventh grade. ... Sometimes, I yell at them just to yell at them, just to refocus. And they respond -- that's the trick."

For a while, it felt like the outburst was coming. Magnet Cove (28-9) had turned the ball over 11 times before intermission and added 10 more in the second half.

Even though Lavaca hadn't necessarily taken advantage, shooting 6 of 20 from the field in the first half, the Panthers did little to make any kind of headway in their bid for another postseason victory.

"Every big game, it's always come to a point where we've had to go on a run," Golden Arrows guard Avery Walker said. "When it's time to buckle down, we always do a good job with that."

Magnet Cove, despite a boisterous crowd that made the 16-mile trip from Malvern and filled the Panthers' side of the arena, saw the wind sucked out of its sails in that stretch.

For a while, though, Magnet Cove hung right with Class 2A's dominant team.

And the Panthers had good reason to come to Hot Springs with confidence. They'd upset Eureka Springs -- the only team to beat Lavaca since November -- in the quarterfinals, then edged reigning champion Marianna in the semifinals.

Magnet Cove was ready for its championship moment.

In less than four minutes, any possibility had vanished.

"We've come back in every single one [of our previous playoff games]," Panthers forward Jace Beckwith said. "I guess we kind of assumed we were going to do that again ... but they're just such a fundamental defensive team, it's hard to break into that kind of lead."

Reed arrived in Lavaca 14 years ago, and with his players, he was very blunt. The goal was to win a state title.

It took until this bunch, featuring a crop of four senior starters who have been together for a decade, to turn in a season unlike any group of Golden Arrows had done before, ripping off 25 consecutive victories over 3 1/2 months.

A regional final loss could've been a back breaker.

Ten days later, Reed and Lavaca had the championship they'd envisioned.

"These are like my sons up here," Reed said, surrounded afterward by his four seniors. "I'm around them all the time. I love them to death and they know that.

"I tell them every single day I love them because I do. I love all my players, but this is just special."





At a glance

CLASS 2A BOYS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

FINAL

Lavaca 50, Magnet Cove 34

SEMIFINALS

Lavaca 53, Acorn 41

Magnet Cove 54, Marianna 53

SECOND ROUND

Lavaca 45, Dierks 31

Acorn 53, Cutter-Morning Star 42

Magnet Cove 58, Eurka Springs 50

Marianna 54, Junction City 47, 2OT

FIRST ROUND

Dierks 57, Marshall 48

Cutter-Morning Star 47,

Conway St. Joseph 44

Eureka Springs 59, Rector 47

Marianna 55, Cotter 43

Lavaca 66, Earle 33

Acorn 58, Buffalo Island Central 51

Magnet Cove 70, Maumelle Charter 68

Junction City 57, Melbourne 47









Lavaca’s Kolby Glidewell goes up for a shot Friday during the fourth quarter of a 50-34 victory over Magnet Cove in the Class 2A boys state championship in Hot Springs. Glidewell was named the game’s MVP after scoring a game-high 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











