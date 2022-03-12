Lawmakers unite on spending bill

WASHINGTON -- A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and its European allies easily won final congressional approval this week, hitching a ride on a governmentwide spending bill that's five months late but loaded with prizes for both parties.

The Senate approved the $1.5 trillion legislation in a 68-31 bipartisan vote late Thursday. Democrats and Republicans have battled this year over inflation, energy policy and pandemic restrictions, but they've rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine.

"We promised the Ukrainian people they would not go at it alone in their fight," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said just before the vote. "And ... we will keep that promise."

The House passed the compromise bill easily Wednesday, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Here's a look at some of what's going on:

FOR UKRAINE, A BIG NUMBER

The legislation would provide $13.6 billion to help Ukraine resist Russia's invasion and to buttress NATO allies worried about Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move.

There's money for weapons and equipment, for humanitarian aid for refugees and allied nations' economies, and for the U.S. costs of bolstering its military presence in the region. It's roughly evenly divided between defense and non-defense spending.

In the world of foreign aid, $13.6 billion is real money. By comparison, the overall bill also includes $3.3 billion in military assistance for Israel, long a top recipient of such help. There's $1.65 billion for Jordan and $1.3 billion for Egypt.

From a different perspective, Russia, whose forces have been tromping through Ukraine and bombarding cities for two weeks, had a $62 billion military budget in 2020, according to the World Bank. Ukraine's was $6 billion.

Overall, annual U.S. foreign assistance for economic, military and humanitarian programs comes to around $50 billion, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. That's less than 1% of this year's federal budget, though it makes the U.S. the world's biggest provider of foreign aid.

FOR NOW, NO MORE PANDEMIC MONEY

Though White House officials initially told Congress that Biden wanted $30 billion more to continue battling covid-19, a few days later he requested a scaled-back $22.5 billion. In bargaining over a final bill with skeptical Republicans, who said Congress had already spent enough, top Democrats settled for $15.6 billion.

But on Wednesday, rank-and-file House Democrats rebelled against cuts Republicans had negotiated in previously approved pandemic aid for 30 states to help pay for the new spending. Rather than delaying the entire bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., removed all the pandemic funds.

How to measure the potential impact of $15.6 billion?

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the six covid-19 relief bills enacted since March 2020 cost around $5.1 trillion. The $15.6 billion Democrats want is less than one-third of 1% of that total.

The White House's Office of Management and Budget, measuring the money differently, says $4.6 trillion has been provided to respond to the pandemic. Of that sum, it says $4.2 trillion has been spent or committed to programs.

According to the Health and Human Services Department, $370 billion of the total was specifically for public health initiatives such as acquiring vaccines, testing and reimbursing health care providers. Of that, $355 billion has been spent or committed to contracts.

The $15.6 billion Democrats want would largely be for obtaining vaccines and drugs in preparation for any future variants or other pandemic needs, though some would be to help other countries. Republicans say there are plenty of unspent funds to draw on, while Democrats say they'll fight for the added funds in future bills.

EARMARKS ARE BACK

In 2011, Republicans ended Congress' practice of slipping projects requested by members for their districts into spending bills. The so-called earmarks were beloved by lawmakers eager to bestow them on constituents, and by party leaders as a way to finagle rank-and-file support for legislation.

But the practice had fallen into disrepute, especially among conservatives, as a symbol of wasteful spending that was steered by cronyism rather than actual need.

This year, Democrats controlling Congress brought them back, rebranded as community projects and subject to tighter restrictions.

According to House figures, the spending bill includes 2,021 of the projects worth $2.5 billion for the chamber's Democrats. Republicans got 706 of them, with a $1.7 billion price tag.

The Senate didn't immediately provide totals for its earmarks, but its tables listing senators' projects totaled 300 pages.

That included an unusually large $76 million for the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The sponsor: that state's Sen. Richard Shelby, top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, who's retiring.

Another soon-to-be retiree, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chairman of the Appropriations panel, had 11 projects for Vermont worth $27 million in just one section of the legislation.

Many lawmakers blasted out news of their achievements in news releases and tweets.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a senior Republican on Appropriations, said she'd obtained $241 million for West Virginia. Liberal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said her 10 projects included $3 million to improve obstetrics facilities at a Queens hospital.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

