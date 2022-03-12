Patriotic thing to do

There are several things each of us Americans can do to help the Ukrainians, while helping ourselves at the same time.

The Russian war machine is currently devastating Ukraine and murdering its civilians. Much of the funding that supports the Russian military comes from their sale of oil and natural gas to the West. President Biden has already blocked the import of Russian oil and gas.

Beyond this, anything we Americans can do to lower the price of crude oil and natural gas will reduce the income Russia receives from exporting these products to other countries.

The way we can lower the price of oil is to increase the supply and reduce the demand. With crude oil prices well over $100 per barrel, I would imagine Texas oil producers are already racing to put any unused drilling rigs back to work. Producing more oil domestically will obviously increase the supply.

What all American patriots can do is reduce our energy consumption. This will also lower oil prices. How can we do this? On cold days and nights, lower your thermostat an extra degree or two from where you usually set them. If you have south-facing windows, open any blinds or drapes during the day to let the sun shine in and help warm the house. Close all window coverings at night to help keep out the cold. (On hot days close those window coverings to help keep the excess heat out.) Try to reduce the amount of gasoline you consume by combining trips out, eliminating unnecessary trips and carpooling when you can.

By forcing down the price of oil and gas, we will be helping to starve the Russian war machine. For lovers of freedom and democracy, it is the patriotic thing to do.

THOMAS ATWOOD

West Fork

Reason in their hands

Monday's paper had an article about increasing highway deaths, and the people quoted said they had no explanation for all of it above speeding and DUIs.

I believe the answer is that they are playing with their phones.

Every day I see people weaving, speeding up and slowing down, not moving when the traffic light goes green and, almost every time, I see them on their phone. I can be going down the interstate at the speed limit and people pass me like I'm standing still and I look and one hand is on the steering wheel (except the ones steering with their knees) and the other holding their phone.

I don't know why so many people cannot seem to go five minutes without staring at or typing on their phones. And they all think they are smart enough to text and drive at the same time, but I guarantee most of them are not, and they prove it by how they drive.

JR CROMWELL

White Hall