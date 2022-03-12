Lineup full of talented fillies set for today’s Azeri Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- This feature race features two local champions, a superstar shipper and six other able contenders.

The Grade II $350,000 Azeri Stakes, covering 1 1/16 miles, is the ninth of 10 races on today's card at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today. Azeri post is scheduled for 5:10 p.m.

Shedaresthedevil, from the Oaklawn barn of two-time defending Eclipse Award trainer of the year Brad Cox, is the 5-2 morning-line Azeri favorite. Ce Ce, the 2021 Eclipse champion female sprinter, shipped from the southern California barn of trainer Mike McCarthy, will stretch out as the 3-1 morning-line second-choice.

McCarthy said a lack of one-turn opportunities in California made him consider the Azeri and its route distance as a gauge for Ce Ce's readiness to return to two-turn championship efforts.

"We'll see what happens [today], and that will sort of dictate how we go from here on out," McCarthy said.

Ce Ce, who has eight wins in 17 career start with earnings of $1,793,100, won the 2020 Grade I Apple Blossom Handicap in her lone Oaklawn start. She won the 2021 Grade I Cup Filly and Mare Sprint at Del Mar (Calif.) Racetrack near San Diego on Nov. 6.

"Oaklawn Park is a racetrack she's fond of," McCarthy said. "I know you guys are getting a little bit of weather back there, but everyone's in the same boat."

Victor Espinoza is set to ride Ce Ce, a 6-year-old daughter of Elusive Quality who finished second in the Grade II Santa Monica Stakes on Feb. 5 in her last start.

Shedaresthedevil won four of six graded-stakes starts in 2021, including the Azeri and the Grade I Clement L. Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar on Aug. 1.

Florent Geroux was named as Shedaresthedevil's jockey for the Azeri.

"It's not an easy race," Geroux said. "There's a couple of nice ones. Ce Ce just won the Breeders' Cup, also won the Apple Blossom, but it's a good starting point. [Shedaresthedevil] won the race last year, and we're going to try to do it again."

Shedaresthedevil, a 5-year-old daughter of Daredevil, has not raced in more than four months.

Pauline's Pearl, a 4-year-old daughter of Tapit from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, won Oaklawn's Grade III Fantasy Stakes in 2021. In her last start, Pauline's Pearl won the Grade III Houston Ladies Classic Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park.

Joel Rosario, the 2021 Eclipse jockey of the year, is set to ride Pauline's Pearl, the 7-2 morning-line third choice.

Lady Mystify, winner of the Grade III Remington Park Oaks in Oklahoma City on Sept. 26, 2021, is 4-1 on the morning line. Ava's Grace, second in the 2021 Fantasy; Golden Curl, second in the Houston's Ladies Classi; and She's All Wolfe, second in Oaklawn's Grade III Bayakoa Stakes on Feb. 12, are 12-1.

"I feel like [Shedaresthedevil is] maybe a little bit tighter [than last year)," Cox said. "She wasn't off quite as long. She didn't miss any training. So I feel pretty confident she's as good this year as she was last year. It's a good group of fillies, so we're going to need to be, but she's training good. She looks fantastic, so we'll see how it goes."