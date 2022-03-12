Little Rock School Board to vote on renaming auditorium for trailblazing 20th-century composer

Dunbar Middle School in the Little Rock School District is not only on track to get a new roof and windows but also a renovated auditorium that will be named for one of the city's historic figures.

The Little Rock School Board is scheduled to vote at its March 17 meeting on a proposal from the Dunbar Historic Neighborhood Association to name the school auditorium for Florence B. Smith Price.

Price, born in 1887 in Little Rock, was the first Black female composer to have her symphonic composition performed by a major symphony orchestra -- the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

A portion of a recording of Price's Symphony in E Minor was played Thursday night for the Little Rock board as part of the proposal for naming the auditorium in her honor.

Angel Burt, executive director of the neighborhood association, told the board that Price, who grew up in what became the Dunbar area, was a trailblazer and a history maker.

"She is Dunbar history. She is Little Rock history and she is American history," Burt said, adding that the naming of the auditorium for Price will be an inspiration to students.

Price actually attended Capitol View High School where she was valedictorian. She was accepted into the New England Conservatory of Music at age 14. She taught music at Shorter College before moving out of the state in 1927, Burt said, which was before Dunbar was built in 1929.

Price, who was married to John Price, an attorney, returned in 1934 for a performance of her music in support of Dunbar.

The School Board is scheduled to formalize at its meeting next week the selection of WER Architects/Engineers of Little Rock for the renovation of the Dunbar auditorium. Some of that auditorium work is expected to be done with grant funding.

Burt said Dunbar's status as a Julius Rosenwald-funded school could help in winning those grants. Julius Rosenwald, the one-time president of Sears Roebuck Co., helped fund the construction of about 5,000 schools for Black students in the first half of the 20th Century. Only about 300 of the schools remain, Burt said.

Plans for naming the Dunbar auditorium come at a time when the Little Rock district is undertaking some $300 million in new construction and repairs to buildings throughout the district.

Voters in November 2021 approved the extended collection of the district's 12.4-debt service mills as a way to generate the construction money.

The district is in the process of designing a replacement roof for Dunbar, with work to begin in the next couple months if the materials are available, Kevin Yarberry told the board.

Yarberry, the district's director of plant services, said there are national supply chain challenges that have the potential to slow down the acquisition of the roofing components.