LSU Coach Will Wade: Shot-clock question led to technical

TAMPA, Fla. -- LSU Coach Will Wade said he wasn't trying to get a technical foul.

But official Joe Lindsay T'd him up with 22.7 seconds left in the first half of Friday's SEC Tournament quarterfinal game against the University of Arkansas.

It turned out to be a pivotal play in the Razorbacks' 79-67 victory.

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes had hit the first of two free throws to cut LSU's lead to 26-24 when Lindsey called the technical on Wade.

Lykes then hit the second free throw resulting from a foul call on LSU center Efton Reid.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman kept Lykes -- an 86.7% free-throw shooter this season -- on the line and the 5-7 senior hit both technical shots to give the Razorbacks a 27-26 lead.

After the four-point possession, the Razorbacks led the rest of the game.

Musselman, understandably careful not to criticize another coach, downplayed the impact of the technical.

"That's two points or whatever. I've gotten a few, too," said Musselman, who has been called for four technicals this season, including two in an 88-66 loss to Oklahoma that resulted in an automatic ejection. "I don't ever really say much about somebody else getting them, because I probably get more than anybody."

Wade said it was a critical call.

"I thought it was a momentum play," he said.

Wade said he asked Lindsay why there were 20 seconds on the shot clock when Lykes was shooting his first free throw and the game clock read 22 seconds.

The question was reasonable because Wade didn't want to lose two seconds for a final possession of the half after Lykes' free throws.

"I found out afterwards [the shot clock] would go blank if we got the rebound," Wade said. "It would be 20 if Arkansas had gotten the offensive rebound.

"That's all I asked, why there was 20 seconds on the shot clock? I swear to God. That's all I did.

"Whether you think that deserves a technical or not, that's for your interpretation."

Wade admitted that before the shot-clock question, he was getting on the officials "pretty good" and maybe "that was the last straw."

A reporter suggested perhaps Wade's technical foul was retroactive to his previous complaints.

"May have been retroactive," Wade said. "Listen, I think Joe Lindsay is a hell of an official. He should be in the Final Four.

"He is one of the top officials in this league. I would take him on my games any time, but it's the way it worked today."

LSU killer Toney

LSU probably has seen enough of Arkansas senior guard Au'Diese Toney.

In Toney's last two games, he has scored a combined 40 points against the Tigers, hit 12 of 20 shots and 14 of 16 free throws.

"Toney has really been a thorn in our side," LSU Coach Will Wade said.

Toney scored a season-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds on Friday, when he hit 6 of 11 shots, including a pair of three-pointers, and 8 of 10 free throws. He scored 18 points and hit 6 of 9 shots and 6 of 6 free throws in Arkansas' 77-76 victory over LSU in Walton Arena last week.

Toney returned to the starting lineup on Friday after he missed last Saturday's regular-season finale at Tennessee because of an ankle injury he suffered late in the LSU game at home.

Without Toney, the Razorbacks lost 78-74 to the Vols.

"We needed Au'Diese, honestly," Arkansas guard JD Notae said. "He brings so much defensively and offensively. And just his energy. He's just going to bring it every single time, and he brought a lot of energy today."

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes said the Razorbacks missed Toney's versatility against Tennessee.

"He showed why he is really important to our team today," Lykes said.

In three games against LSU this season, including Arkansas' 65-58 road victory, Toney averaged 17.3 points and 6.0 rebounds and shot 57.1% (16 of 28) from the field and 81.8% (18 of 22) on free throws.

Lykes shines

Senior guard Chris Lykes, a graduate transfer from Miami, scored 18 points for the Razorbacks in 29 minutes off the bench. He hit 5 of 9 shots and 7 of 8 free throws and had 3 steals.

It was Lykes' highest point total in a 20-game stretch, since had 21 against Elon on Dec. 21. He had a season-high 26 points against Northern Iowa in the third game of the season.

"Chris is just that dog," Arkansas senior guard Au'Diese Toney said. "He has got that dog in him, especially coming off the bench like what he did today.

"When he came in, the whole momentum changed, and he kept that foot on the gas. We needed that from him."

LSU Coach Will Wade said that when he coached at VCU, he recruited Lykes, who is from Mitchellville, Md. VCU is located in Richmond, Va.

"He visited us when I was at VCU, so I have known him a long, long time," Wade said. "His grandmother actually lives in Richmond.

"I have followed him. I know he is a dynamic scorer. Very, very good player. He really hurt us."

Over-extended

LSU guard Eric Gaines hit two free throws to tie the game 17-17 with 7:30 left in the first half when Arkansas All-SEC first-team player JD Notae went to the bench with two fouls.

Notae didn't play the rest of the half, but the Razorbacks led 29-26 at halftime.

"The key to the game was when Notae went out with two fouls in the first half, and we couldn't stretch the lead like we needed to," LSU Coach Will Wade said. "When he's out, we have a chance.

"Look, we can't play from behind by very much against Arkansas, because when you do that, you have to do what we did today, which was extend our defense.

"When you extend your defense, the guards just drive right by you. You have to get your defense set with your heels on the three-point line and be able to keep it close where you can press and then get the defense set."

Arkansas led by as many as 17 points in the second half.

"We had to extend out because we were down by so much, and then we just get driven. Just get driven, driven, driven," Wade said. "But we wouldn't have been down so much if we had executed better [with Notae out]."

Notae scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half. He never picked up a third foul.

Buzzer beater again

For the second consecutive game against LSU, the Razorbacks hit a shot at the end of the first half.

Chris Lykes' jumper with two seconds left after making a steal gave Arkansas a 29-26 halftime lead over the Tigers on Friday.

When the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 77-76 in Walton Arena last week, Stanley Umude caught an inbound pass from JD Notae and hit a jumper as time expired to tie the score 35-35 at halftime.