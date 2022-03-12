Maya Porter: Integrity remains widespread

One of the basic Quaker tenets is a commitment to living with integrity. The early Friends were known for their honesty; for instance, parents were comfortable sending their young children alone to a Quaker store, knowing they would not be cheated. Consequently, those early Friends were very successful in business, largely because of their reputation for square dealing. In addition, Quakers refused to take oaths in court, as they believed that swearing to be truthful implied that they were not truthful out of court. Even today, courts recognize a Quaker's right to affirm truthfulness rather than swearing an oath.

In these days of "alternative facts" and "fake news," it would be easy to believe that no one tells the truth anymore. But actually, honesty is still the default. It's important that we not let the press and social media convince us that the old norms are no longer valid. We hear about the exceptions, the divergent, the anomaly, but when we look at our own lives, we see people who are honest and who are going about their lives mostly following the rules.

Think about how hard life would be if that were not the case. Imagine if the headlines told us how often someone was honest. "Store clerk gives correct change!" "Library patron returns book!" "Driver caught stopping at red light!"

To have integrity means to live with no discord between our values and our actions. We have integrity when our words and deeds match our religious beliefs. We have integrity when we treat people the way we want to be treated and when we teach our children our values by our example, not just by our words.

Most of us live with integrity, most of the time. There is always the temptation to tell the little white lie, to embellish our stories, to gloss over our faults, but when it really counts, most people do the right thing. If we didn't, society would collapse. Surveys have shown that most people say their own life is pretty good, only other people's aren't. We are told that the world is disintegrating around us, but individuals don't see that in their own personal lives.

Being honest is freeing. Two thousand years ago, Jesus said, "You shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free." He was referring to his disciples following his word, but the principle is universal.

We can each decide how honest we want to be, how much integrity we can hold onto. We know when we are true to ourselves and when we aren't. I choose to surround myself with people who encourage me to live so that my outward life matches my values, because it's too hard to do it all alone. Of course I fail sometimes, but I'll keep trying.

It's tempting to discount integrity when society tells us it is outdated or invalid, but we can stay true to our own inner voice if we choose to. Integrity matters!

Maya Porter is a member of the Fayetteville Friends Meeting (Quaker). Her book "Recognized in Flight: A Memoir" is available on Amazon. Email her at mayaporter479@gmail.com.