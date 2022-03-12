Meeting to discuss I-49 project set in Alma

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold an in-person public meeting Thursday in Alma to discuss plans to develop Interstate 49 between Interstate 40 in Crawford County and Arkansas 22 in Sebastian County.

The meeting will be in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church Alma,at 211 N. Mountain Grove Road, from 4 to 7 p.m.

It will be an open forum, in-person meeting with no formal presentations, the department said. The public is invited to visit anytime during the scheduled hours to view exhibits, ask questions and offer comments.