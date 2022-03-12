Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting to discuss Interstate 49 project set in Alma

by Noel Oman | Today at 7:00 a.m.

ALMA -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold an in-person public meeting Thursday in Alma to discuss plans to develop Interstate 49 between Interstate 40 in Crawford County and Arkansas 22 in Sebastian County.

The meeting will be in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church Alma,at 211 N. Mountain Grove Road, from 4 to 7 p.m.

It will be an open forum, in-person meeting with no formal presentations, the department said. The public is invited to visit anytime during the scheduled hours to view exhibits, ask questions and offer comments.

Print Headline: Agency sets public forum on I-49 plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT