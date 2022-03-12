Migrants deported in smaller numbers

WASHINGTON -- Deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement fell sharply last year under President Joe Biden to the lowest levels in the agency's history despite record-high border crossings, according to statistics released Friday in an annual report.

During the 2021 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, ICE recorded 59,011 deportations, down from 185,884 in 2020. The lower numbers were partly the result of enforcement changes triggered by the coronavirus pandemic that have allowed U.S. agents to rapidly expel unlawful border-crossers under the Title 42 public health code, a procedure that does not count as a formal deportation.

But another gauge of ICE enforcement activity -- immigration arrests in the U.S. interior -- also showed a significant drop relative to historic averages. Officers working for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations made about 74,082 administrative arrests during the 2021 fiscal year, down from 104,000 during fiscal 2020 and an average of 148,000 annually from fiscal 2017-19.

Biden administration officials said the figure reflects the administration's efforts to emphasize "quality over quantity" by directing ICE to prioritize migrants who pose public safety and national security threats.

The report said that ICE in fiscal 2021 arrested 12,025 individuals with aggravated felony convictions, nearly double the 2020 total.

The agency highlighted a targeted operation that arrested 495 "noncitizen sex offenders" from 54 countries, more than twice the number taken into custody the year before.

"As the annual report's data reflects, ICE's officers and special agents focused on cases that delivered the greatest law enforcement impact in communities across the country while upholding our values as a nation," Tae Johnson, the agency's acting director, said in a statement.

The 59,011 deportations reported in fiscal 2021 were the lowest total since 1995, according to Department of Homeland Security statistics.

ICE, created in 2003, has more than 20,000 employees in its civil, criminal and legal operations and an annual budget of approximately $8 billion.

Biden campaigned for president promising a break with his predecessor's aggressive enforcement approach and enthusiasm for mass immigration arrests. After taking office, Biden ordered a "pause" on deportations, which upended the agency's operations.

Since then, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has issued new guidance to officers instructing them to prioritize national security and public safety threats as well as recent border-crossers, an approach that the administration says has allowed it to better focus resources on serious criminals.

Mayorkas has also met personally with teams of ICE officers to urge them to use more discretion before making arrests and to adopt a more sympathetic approach toward migrants who are not serious criminals and have been living for years in the United States.

CRITICISM FROM GOP

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration over the decline in interior immigration arrests and deportations, blaming the surge of new arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border on his more lenient policies. U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained 1.7 million border-crossers during the 2021 fiscal year, a record high.

"The Biden administration has turned the United States into a sanctuary country, plain and simple," said Mark Morgan, who was acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under Trump and is now with the Heritage Foundation. "This president has sent a message to the world that if you illegally cross our sovereign border, you will likely be released into the interior of the United States, and once you're here, immigration officials are not allowed to remove you even if you skip your court date or commit a crime."

Tom Homan, an acting ICE director under Trump, said the Biden administration has curbed immigration enforcement inside the United States at the behest of "radical leftists" who would like to abolish the agency.

"From day one, this administration has pushed policies that have made it effectively impossible to detain or deport around 90% of the illegal aliens currently in the United States, while at the same time releasing tens of thousands of illegal aliens into the country in the past year," Homan, now a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation, said in a statement.

States such as Texas, Louisiana and Arizona have sued over the new enforcement priorities and are awaiting court rulings that could overturn them.

Mayorkas has also stopped immigration authorities from detaining families and withdrew ICE from two county detention facilities in Massachusetts and Georgia that he said did not meet his standards.

He also told Congress last year that he was concerned about the "overuse" of detention.

ICE holds growing numbers of migrants at private facilities despite Biden's campaign promise to end the practice. But the average daily number of ICE detainees plunged to about 19,200 during the 2021 fiscal year, the lowest level since 1999, according to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute.

Approximately 11 million undocumented migrants reside in the United States, and the majority have been here for more than a decade, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

In fiscal 2021, ICE also deported 34 "known or suspected terrorists," according to the report. But agency officials said during a briefing with reporters that they did not have additional information about the known or suspected terrorists, nor where they were taken into custody.

The agency has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration.

Biden nominated Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, Texas, to the position nearly a year ago, but Senate Democrats delayed his confirmation vote this week after U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said they should investigate claims of domestic violence against the sheriff. Gonzalez and his wife say the allegations are false.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox of The Associated Press.