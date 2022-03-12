



• In 2020, actress-comedian Rebel Wilson flew from Australia to London to present the best director trophy at the BAFTA Film Awards -- the British version of the Oscars. Her humorous speech, which referenced a lack of women nominated in the category and bemoaned that box-office flop "Cats" was overlooked entirely, was one of the funniest moments of the night. Now, Wilson is back to host this year's BAFTA ceremony at Royal Albert Hall. "I'm very pumped, very pumped for Sunday for the BAFTAs, but definitely ... pretty nervous, because like it's a live event and it's just like it's a one-and-done situation," she said. "Even though I've been thinking of jokes and stuff, I've never really said them out loud to anybody. ... So we'll say, fingers crossed." Wilson is eschewing the popular practice of having multiple costume changes because she wants to concentrate on what's happening during the ceremony. There'll be one red-carpet look before she wears a Miu Miu dress for her appearances on stage. "Dune" leads the BAFTA nominations with 11, "Power of the Dog" has eight and "Belfast" is in the running for six. Shirley Bassey will open the show with a James Bond theme as part of the celebration of 007's 60th anniversary. Emilia Jones will sing a version of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" alongside signing interpreters -- a nod to "CODA," another nominated movie. As for whether Wilson's turn in "Cats" will be referenced again, she jokes that she's holding out hopes for another film. "Everyone will want to be in the sequel to 'Cats,' that's the thing. Maybe I should use the BAFTAs as just a casting call for 'Cats 2.'"

• Cormac McCarthy has two novels coming out this fall, his first fiction releases since the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Road" in 2006. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced this week that "The Passenger," a long-rumored novel about "morality and science" and "the legacy of sin" that McCarthy reportedly began decades ago, will come out Oct. 25. "Stella Maris," a prequel to "The Passenger" set eight years earlier, is scheduled for Nov. 22. "We have a plane crash, a trove of gold coins buried deep underground and hidden in copper pipes, a rare Amati violin that vanishes, an abandoned oil rig in the middle of the ocean, and an Italian race car seized by the IRS -- an utterly gripping tale," said McCarthy's editor at Knopf. McCarthy, 88, is known for such Western and apocalyptic novels as "The Road," "Blood Meridian" and "No Country for Old Men," which was adapted by the Coen brothers into an Academy Award-winning movie. His other honors include a National Book Award and National Book Critics Circle Award for "All the Pretty Horses."

Rebel Wilson poses for photographers amongst the seating plan ahead of the British Academy Film Awards on that take place on Sunday, Mar. 13, at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)



Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)





