Mortgage lender opens in Walmart

Walmart Inc. is leasing space inside three stores to a mortgage lender, adding home loans to the roster of financial services available to Walmart customers.

Lenders One Cooperative, a national alliance of more than 240 independent mortgage bankers, said in a news release that it plans to expand to more Walmart locations.

A Walmart spokesman said it is referring all questions to Lenders One.

The lending group announced its “Walmart in-store opportunity” at its annual summit Monday, saying it wanted to bring mortgage services to the many customers who visit Walmart stores.

Lenders One said its members can benefit by operating “store-in-store” branch locations, where they can help customers with home loans, refinancing and home equity lines of credit.

The group’s members collectively originated about $780 billion in mortgages during 2020, Lenders One said, ranking it as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S.

Walmart has leased space inside its stores to other businesses for years. It has also expanded its financial services such as its bill payment and account-loading networks.

— Serenah McKay

Facebook Pay (USA) hit with state order

State Securities Commissioner Eric Munson has ordered Facebook Pay (USA) Limited to stop money exchanges with Arkansans until it is properly registered in the state.

The order found that Facebook Pay (USA) Limited impersonated a legitimate Arkansas Money Transmitter licensee, Facebook Payments Inc.

In doing so, Facebook Pay (USA) Limited defrauded an Arkansan by acting as a buyer when she attempted to sell her phone on the Facebook Marketplace.

Munson urged Arkansans to contact the department if they believe they have been defrauded.

“We are seeing more and more scammers impersonating common entities that we know and interact with on the daily,” Munson said in a statement Friday. “It is important to remember that the Arkansas Securities Department has ample tools at its disposal to help Arkansans with many different money and securities related matters.”

— Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index falls 8.17, ends at 757.09

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 757.09, down 8.17.

“We’re in a headline-driven market and headline-driven markets happen during periods of uncertainty,” Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer and chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, told Bloomberg News.

Shares of Simmons First National Corp. rose 2% on Friday while Bank OZK shares rose 1.6%.

USA Truck shares fell 3.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.