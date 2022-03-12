No. 15 Arkansas wins third game of season over LSU





TAMPA, Fla. -- The LSU Tigers shouldn't have been so anxious to play the Arkansas Razorbacks again.

The No. 15 Razorbacks proved Friday that they still have the Tigers' number.

The University of Arkansas beat LSU 79-67 in the SEC Tournament semifinals in Amalie Arena to go 3-0 against the Tigers in a season for just the second time since joining the conference 30 years ago.

"Look, I mean, have to face the music," LSU Coach Will Wade said. "Arkansas is just better than us. Beat us three times this year. Just flat better than us."

After LSU beat Missouri 76-68 on Thursday, Tigers Darius Days, Tari Eason and Efton Reid all expressed their excitement at getting another crack at Arkansas. Their sentiment was understandable considering the Razorbacks (25-7) swept the teams' regular-season series by winning 65-58 in Baton Rouge and 77-76 in Fayetteville.

"Yeah, we heard all of it," said Arkansas senior guard JD Notae, who had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals in Friday's three-peat. "We wanted to use that as our own motivation.

"Like, they want to play us, so we're going to bring it, too. That was our view of it."

Senior guard Au'Diese Toney, who because of a right ankle injury missed the Razorbacks' regular-season finale when they lost 78-74 at Tennessee last Saturday, looked rested and fresh Friday with a season-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists in 38 minutes.

"It felt good to be back out there with the guys," Toney said. "Especially missing that Tennessee game.

"My ankle was feeling good. I was going with the momentum and just having fun out there."

The 6-6 Toney especially had fun with two seconds left when he punctuated the victory with a breakaway dunk after grabbing a defensive rebound.

"It still was time on the clock," Toney said. "So I just played until the buzzer went off."

Wade appeared upset about the dunk immediately after the game but not when he was asked about it in the postgame news conference.

"You can't let it bother you when they whip our ass three times," Wade said. "It is what it is."

Arkansas, which also went 3-0 against LSU in 2001, advanced to a semifinal matchup against Texas A&M at noon today.

"They just played harder than us, honestly," LSU guard Brandon Murray said of the Razorbacks. "I don't think there's really a matchup difference.

"I think it's they just play a lot harder than us, and they just got the best of us."

Eason led LSU (22-11) with 15 points. Days had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Murray had 13 points.

Arkansas senior guard Chris Lykes scored 18 points off the bench and had personal runs of 6-0 and 7-0 to help the Razorbacks get the lead, then keep it.

"Electric," Notae said of Lykes' impact. "He was just being Chris Lykes out there, honestly.

"Just speed, being aggressive. Just killer mindset, and we needed that."

LSU, which trailed by as many 17 points in the second half at 46-29 after two free throws by Notae, pulled within 62-53 on Mwani Wilkinson's three-point basket.

Lykes then scored seven consecutive points on a drive, deep three-point shot and another drive to push the Razorbacks' lead to 69-53 with 3:33 left and essentially put the game away.

"It's March," said Lykes, who had three steals. "Important game.

"I know the guys starting off, they came with great energy, and my goal was just to sustain it and come out there and pressure the guards."

Arkansas went on a 19-0 run over the end of the first half and start of the second half to turn a 26-23 deficit into a 42-26 lead with 16:41 left.

Lykes hit 4 of 4 free throws with 22.7 seconds left in the first half -- including two after Wade was called for a technical foul -- to put Arkansas ahead 27-26.

Then Lykes made a steal and hit a jumper with two seconds left before halftime, giving the Razorbacks a 29-26 lead despite shooting 7 of 29 from the field, Notae being limited to 12 minutes because he drew two fouls and forward Jaylin Williams going scoreless.

Arkansas opened the second half by outscoring the Tigers 13-0, including Notae hitting five free throws and three-point baskets by Toney and Stanley Umude.

Williams got going offensively in the second half and finished with 6 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Umude and Trey Wade each added seven points.

"I thought the first half, obviously, a battle of two great defensive teams," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Not two good defensive teams. Two great defensive teams.

"I thought that Chris Lykes' push at the end of the first half was really, really huge for us momentum-wise to go up with a small lead.

"We were really a focused group the first couple of minutes in the second half, and we shot the ball much, much better."

Arkansas shot 60.7% (17 of 28) in the second half, but most impressively was the Razorbacks outrebounded LSU 42-28 after the Tigers had a 43-34 edge on the boards in last week's game.

The Razorbacks had 14 offensive rebounds to six for the Tigers on Friday after LSU had 22 last week.

"Coach was just preaching to us in practices that we've got to beat them on the glass," Toney said. "You have to win this game. If they beat us on the glass, they're going to stay in the game or get a chance to win, and we just took that and came out with the boards."

The Razorbacks also came out with the victory over LSU -- again.

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 25-7, LSU 22-11

STARS Arkansas senior guards Au’Diese Toney (22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists), JD Notae (19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists) and Chris Lykes (18 points, 3 steals). LSU senior forward Darius Days (14 points, 10 rebounds). KEY STAT The Razorbacks shot 60.7% (17 of 28) in the second half.









