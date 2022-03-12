Norfork turns it on in time to take title

HOT SPRINGS -- Down 32-25 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter of the Class 1A girls state championship game Friday, Norfork did something its coach has seen it do all season.
"They can turn it on like that," Norfork Coach William Stewart said. "And when it's important, they turn it on. That's why they're so special."
Down seven points, the Panthers turned it on, and in doing so they closed Mammoth Spring's lead to 32-31 by the start of the fourth quarter.
They kept it on through the fourth quarter, too, eventually downing the Lady Bears 48-43 at Bank OZK Arena for their first-ever state championship.
Norfork (34-6) was making its second title-game appearance in as many seasons, after it lost 48-40 to Rural Special last season.
"There's a banner up [in the Norfork gym] that says, 'Runner up,' " Stewart said. "And, at times, when times get tough, we walk over there and we'll look at it like, 'That's why we're doing it, girls, because we don't want to get second.' So that sting and that experience is what pushed us to where we're at."
The Panthers also won in the wake of a teammate's death, as Taylor Ferretti died on March 3. A freshman member of the Panthers' squad, her funeral services were held at Norfork's Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium, three days prior to Friday's win.
"You know, we had a funeral in a gym," Stewart said. "That's about as bad a deal as it can be, especially when it's one of your players and you're close to them. Like I said, [this season has been] highs and lows, but we've tried to stay in that no matter what."
Despite taking a commanding lead late Friday, the Panthers went into halftime down 20-19 without much control. They scored eight points in the second quarter and totaled 10 turnovers in the half.
Stewart said the halftime adjustments included putting Mammoth Spring in a half-court trap on every possession,and trying to drive to the basket more aggressively.
The adjustments ultimately paid dividends, as Norfork only turned the ball over three times in the second half, and pushed the Lady Bears to nine turnovers for the game.
A saving grace was Norfork forward Kiley Alman's efficient shooting. She finished with a game-high 22 points, and was 6 of 11 from the field and hit 5 of 8 three-pointers. Alman scored 13 of her 22 points in the second half.
The Panthers claimed their first girls basketball state championship with a young roster that started four sophomores and had one senior. Mammoth Spring (32-9) opponent was equally young, as the Lady Bears made their first title-game appearance.
Sophomore Brynn Washam led Mammoth Spring with 15 points, and Sara Crowe, one of four upperclassmen on a 15-player roster, had 10 off the bench.
"I kind of had at the beginning of the year, we had a slogan: 'Nothing New,' " Mammoth Spring Coach Scott Small said. "And so, by the end of the year, we wanted to be able to be in no situation that was going to be new to us. Obviously, they found something pretty new."
The Lady Bears had previously beaten Norfork this season, winning 60-56 on March 1 in the regional final.
NORFORK;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS
Blanchard;27;3-3-;1-5;1-6;4;1;7
Estes;29;5-10;0-1;0-2;1;1;12
Shaddy;29;0-1;3-6;2-5;2;2;3
Moody;25;1-4;2-2;1-3;3;1;4
Alman;32;6-11;5-5;0-2;2;1;22
Rassmussen;2;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;
Team;;;;0-1;;;
Totals;200;15-29;11-19;4-19;13;6;48
PCT — FG 51.7, FT 57.9. 3-PT — 7-10. 70.0 (Alman 5-8, Estes 2-2). BL — 2 (Blanchard 2). TO — 13 (Estes 4). ST — 3 (Blanchard 2).
Mammoth Spring;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS
Graves;24;1-3;0-0;0-0;4;0;3
Young;14;1-2;0-0;0-1;3;1;2
Washam;32;6-12;3-4;0-4;4;1;15
Upton;1-3;3-4;2-2;3;0;5
Davis;1-5;2-2;0-3;3;2;4
Tucker;4;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0
Corbett;20;2-3;0-0;0-2;1;1;4
Crowe;15;3-4;4-6;0-3;3;1;10
Team;;;;1-3;;;
Totals;200;15-32;12-16;3-17;21;6;43
PCT — FG 46.9, FT 75.0. 3-PT — 1-7. 14.3 (Graves 1-2, Young 0-1, Davis 0-1, Washam 0-3). BL — 1 (Upton). TO — 9 (Crowe 3). ST — 9 (Davis 3, Corbett 3).
Norfork;11 8 12 17 — 48
Mammoth Spring;10 10 12 11 — 43
Officials — Goldberg, Boyd, Crawford
Attendance — 2,019
At a glance
CLASS 1A GIRLS
STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES
FINAL
Norfork 48, Mammoth Spring 43
SEMIFINAL
Mammoth Spring 53, Kingston 30
Norfork 44, Kirby 29
SECOND ROUND
Kingston 48, Sacred Heart 40
Mammoth Spring 60, Wonderview 37
Norfork 63, Mount Vernon-Enola 33
Kirby 53, Western Grove 44
FIRST ROUND
Kingston 61, Rural Special 49
Sacred Heart 55, Dermott 33
Mammoth Spring 68, County Line 24
Wonderview 61, Bradley 42
Mount Vernon-Enola 58, Emerson 16
Norfork 67, Jasper 43
Kirby 60, Nemo Vista 25
Western Grove 64,
West Side Greers Ferry 60
