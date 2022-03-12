North Little Rock police arrest suspect in homicide

North Little Rock Police arrested a man Friday who is charged with shooting a man to death during a Wednesday robbery, according to a news release from the department.

Detectives arrested Charley Griffin, 45, on Friday in the death of Christopher Moritz, 43.

Police say Moritz was fatally shot during a robbery in the parking lot of a liquor store at 24th Street and Railroad Avenue.

Griffin is charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail on no bond.

The killing is the first homicide North Little Rock police have investigated in 2022, according to the release.