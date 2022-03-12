Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests
Tontitown
• Rosie Lopez, 45, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Lopez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.
