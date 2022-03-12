Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Arrests

Tontitown

• Rosie Lopez, 45, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Lopez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Print Headline: Records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT