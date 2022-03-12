FOOTBALL

No indictment for Watson

A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault. The grand jury's decision came about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. Eight of the women who sued Watson filed criminal complaints against him with Houston police and appeared before the grand jury. Two other women who didn't sue Watson also filed police complaints. The FBI also had been reviewing the allegations. Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations.

Raiders, Crosby reach deal

The Las Vegas Raiders signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million in the first major personnel move made by the new regime of Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler. The Raiders locked up Crosby before he entered the final year of his rookie deal with the new contract Friday that he signed two years to the day that he became sober after dealing with alcohol abuse. Crosby is coming off by far his best season since being drafted in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019. Crosby became the third player since PFF began tracking data in 2006 to record at least 100 quarterback pressures in a season, joining J.J. Watt and .

GOLF

Monday finish for Players

The Players Championship delivered only four hours of golf Friday before rain saturated the TPC Sawgrass, assuring the PGA Tour's premier event will not end until Monday. Based on the forecast of overnight rain and raging wind, the tour said there was no chance of even making the cut until Sunday. Play was stopped at 11:15 a.m. The conditions and the forecast were so bad the first round was not scheduled to resume until 10 a.m. today, and that was described as a best-case scenario. Puddles formed on the putting surfaces when play was stopped, and the rain kept coming. Officials said the Stadium Course had received some 3 inches of rain over a period of 36 to 48 hours. It will be the eighth Monday finish since The Players Championship began in 1974, and the first since 2005. All the Monday finishes have occurred in March. The Players was held in May for 12 years until returning to its earlier date in 2019.

Two share Thailand lead

Oh Su eagled her final hole to grab a share of the lead alongside Nasa Hataoko after the second round of the LPGA Thailand on Friday. Oh, who represents Australia but was born in South Korea, had five birdies through 15 holes before play was suspended because of weather at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course. After the hour of interruption she nearly holed out from the fairway on the par-5 18th before tapping in for an eagle for a 7-under 65. Both she and Hataoko (65) lead at 16-under 128 overall. Hataoka finished with seven birdies, including on the 18th. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez turned in a 66 on Friday and is at 10-under 134 and tied for 11th place. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Friday and is at 7-under 137.

BASEBALL

Giants, Rodon come to terms

Free agent left-hander Carlos Rodon has agreed to terms on a $44 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The 29-year-old Rodon spent his first seven major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, so this will mark his first stint in the National League. He is coming off a career-best season in which he set a high for wins in going 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA over 24 starts.

Ex-MLB lefty Perez dies

Odalis Perez, a left-hander who threw the first pitch at Nationals Park and was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers during a 10-year career in the majors, has died. He was 43. The local professional baseball league confirmed his death Friday. His brother, Cristian Perez, told local media the former pitcher was found motionless in the patio of his home Thursday. Odalis Perez's attorney, Walin Batista, told ESPN the pitcher apparently fell off a ladder at his house. Perez was 73-82 with a 4.46 ERA with Atlanta, the Dodgers, Kansas City and Washington. He went 7-12 for the Nationals in 2008, his final season in the majors. He began that year as the starting pitcher on opening day in Washington's first game at Nationals Park after moving from RFK Stadium.

Ross receives extension

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and the team agreed Friday to a contract extension through the 2024 season that includes a club option for 2025. In the two years since he was hired to replace Joe Maddon, Ross is 105-117 with one playoff appearance. He helped the team wade through the challenges brought on by the pandemic in 2020, leading Chicago to a 34-26 record and the NL Central championship in a shortened season before getting swept in two games by Miami in the wild-card series. Last season, the Cubs were in first place before going into a slump that led to the dismantling of their core and a 71-91 record. Chicago went from leading the division at 42-33 after Zach Davies and the bullpen combined to no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24 to dropping the next 11 games. That convinced president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer to break up the group that helped lead Chicago to a World Series championship in 2016 and its first title in 108 years.

TENNIS

Murray earns 700th win

Andy Murray outlasted qualifier Taro Daniel 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., for his 700th career victory. Murray, who received a wild card into the desert tournament, twice came from behind in the nearly two-hour match. He overcame a 1-3 deficit in the third set, winning five of the final six games. Murray broke Daniel to tie the set 3-all. The 34-year-old Scottish star led 40-love in the last game before closing it out on his third match point. It was their third meeting this year. Ranked 106th, Daniel won at the Australian Open. Murray, who is 88th in the world, won in Doha last month.

