OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Relative’s well-wishes have become burdensome

Dear Abby: I am blessed to have a supportive family, which includes my husband’s siblings. I was recently scheduled for major abdominal surgery. For weeks leading up to it, I quietly went about preparing the house and putting systems in place so I could be absent, but otherwise tried not to dwell on the upcoming unpleasantness.

Most of my support people check in occasionally to see how I am doing, but one sister-in-law has been over-the-top. She sends cards, texts, flowers and calls. I appreciate her support, but it’s too much. The cards always say the same thing — “heal gently” and “these are the good old days of medicine.” Leading up to the surgery and afterward, I have received nearly a dozen cards, plus her texts, etc.

Is there a nice way to let her know it is too much? My body reminds me every day that I’m healing slowly. I don’t want the attention and reminder that I’m not yet where I’d like to be. Is there a polite, graceful way to make it stop!? — Progressing In California

Dear Progressing: A “nice” way might be to say, “I am grateful for the support you’ve given me, but the surgery is behind me now, and I’m slowly regaining my strength. Please don’t send any more get-well cards — the dozen you have sent have already worked their magic.”

Dear Abby: I’m concerned about my husband’s drinking. We have been married 35 years and we love each other very much. We are both retired. He drinks at least a six-pack a day. Although he doesn’t appear to be intoxicated, I know this means he’s an alcoholic. Because he doesn’t drink and drive, he thinks it’s fine. Besides being unhealthy and giving him a huge beer gut, it’s expensive. — Concerned Wife In Georgia

Dear Wife: Schedule your husband’s “annual medical checkup,” and before he goes in, tell the doctor that your hubby drinks a six-pack per day. Whether this will motivate the doctor to encourage him to quit is anybody’s guess, but I am hopeful.

You could benefit from attending some Al-Anon meetings. Al-Anon (al-anon.org) is an offshoot of Alcoholics Anonymous that helps families and friends of individuals who have an alcohol problem. You will find it enlightening and beneficial for the practical advice and emotional support it offers.

Dear Readers: This is my annual reminder for those who live where daylight saving time is observed: Turn your clocks forward one hour tonight. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. tomorrow. This ritual signals the coming of spring and with it longer, brighter days and warmer weather. May spring bring good things to you! — Abby

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother,Pauline Phillips.Contact Dear Abby at P.O.Box 69440,Los Angeles,CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com