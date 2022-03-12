OPINION | WALLY HALL: Aggies' defense dominates Arkansas in 82-64 win

TAMPA, Fla. — While Arkansas was getting hammered by Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday, this week's third firing of an SEC basketball coach was being announced.

Will Wade was fired from Louisiana State, hours after the Tigers lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks for the third time this season. He joins Georgia’s Tom Crean and Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin in the unemployment line.

Meanwhile, Arkansas heads home and will find out Sunday where they're headed and who they will play in the NCAA Tournament.

The 82-64 loss to Texas A&M is not expected to hurt Arkansas’ seeding.

The Aggies never trailed, taking a 6-0 lead on consecutive threes and and finishing the Razorbacks off with three straight dunks.

It was the second-worst loss for the Razorbacks this season. The worst dates back to Dec. 11, when they fell to Oklahoma 88-66.

Going into Saturday's game, everything seemed to favor the No. 4 seeded Hogs. The No. 8 seeded Aggies were playing their third game in three days.

But A&M got 29 points from their bench and out-rebounded the Hogs 38-25.

A&M made 53 percent of its threes on 8-15 shooting behind the arc, while the Razorbacks struggled from long distance. The Hogs made just 3 of 18 three pointers, slightly less than 17 percent.