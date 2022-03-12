100 years ago

March 12, 1922

• The value of the newspaper as an advertising medium was demonstrated beyond the least doubt last night at the home of Elkanah McVey. Elkanah didn't crave to do any advertising, but he put moonshine liquor in a newspaper, and that's all there was to it. That newspaper just naturally advertised. So that's why Elkanah and his wife are among those present for the week end, or longer, at police headquarters. Detective Hay and Ursery went into the grocery last night to use a telephone. At the telephone they noticed the old familiar boquet de hooch. In fact, the floor was covered with a liquid substance that looked like moonshine, smelled like moonshine, tasted like it, and as a matter of fact, was moonshine. They located the source of supplies in the ceiling. The stuff was gently trickling down in large splattery drops... In the McVey boudoir was found a gallon jug containing what was rapidly ceasing to be a gallon of moonshine. The jug was stopped with a newspaper and had been overturned. The seepage through the newspaper was a riot of wastefulness.

50 years ago

March 12, 1972

CONWAY -- Ralston Purina Company's annual National Dairy Conference will be held Monday through Thursday at Conway... The company said more than 300 persons were scheduled to attend each session. The dairymen will tour Arkavalley Farms near Greenbrier, and 800-acre experimental farm. Meetings will be held at Hendrix College.

25 years ago

March 12, 1997

• Gov. Mike Huckabee signed the Breast Cancer Act into law Tuesday surrounded by hopeful survivors and relatives of breast cancer victims. The Breast Cancer Act of 1997 calls for $4 million from the state general revenue fund to be dedicated to research and education on the disease. Proponents estimate the bill could save 633 lives each year. In addition to research and awareness campaigns, the law will provide mammography services in 21 counties where that service is not available. More than 1,900 Arkansas women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and more than 470 die.

10 years ago

March 12, 2012

CAMDEN -- Tessa Wilson, Camden Community Bank president for BancorpSouth, has announced the donation of the former Chidester Branch building to the Southern Arkansas University-Tech Foundation... The value of the building is $30,900. The SAU-Tech Foundation will provide the building for use by the college as it sees fit. Possible uses for the space include off-site data storage, community education or off-campus classes... The building will also provide an SAU-Tech presence in the Chidester area to better serve the communities of White Oak Lake, Bragg City, Reader, Red Hill and Tates Bluff, the news release said.