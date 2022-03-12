‘Our Town’ successfully depicts life, love, death

The cast of "Our Town" captured the essence of Thornton Wilder's drama in the finest fashion Friday night at the Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock.

Director Ben Grimes has taken the serious parts seriously, but the whimsical parts with considerable humor.

With Brandon Paul Eells as a folksy, uber-casual Stage Manager/narrator, the audience gets a good look, with no false notes, at three aspects of existence in a small New Hampshire town, each of which occupies an act: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Eternity."

Near-perfect performances come from Finley Daniel as Emily Webb and Caleb Allen as George Gibbs, teenagers who fall in love, marry and eventually, alas, face death head-on.

Right behind them comes strong support from Duane Jackson and Laura Grimes as George's parents, Dr. and Mrs. Gibbs; Verda Davenport-Booher is lovingly fussy and Wyatt Hamilton is suitably befuddled as Mr. and Mrs. Webb.

The third act is as heartwrenching as it has been in any production of this play I've ever seen (and, as director Grimes notes, before the pandemic there was at least one performance going on each night in the U.S.).

The ensemble, which includes Ben Barham, Perry Bland, Sela Booher, Jamie Boshears, Shawn Brinker, Lucinda Paul Eells, Matthew French, Alex Hurdle, Tracy Hurdle, Steven Jones, Larry Lapaglia and Matthew Maguire, fill in the ranks of the townsfolk.

They also serve as stagehands on Danny Grace's very minimal set, which mostly consists of a couple of dining room sets, a pair of ladders, some chairs and some trellises; and even provide some, though not all, of the sound effects, a first-act highlight that, alas, doesn't follow through into the rest of the play. Props, for the most part, are even less than minimal: They're invisible and mostly mimed.

You don't actually hear much of the original score Amos Cochran composed for the production, except at the top of each act. (Cochran will perform in the lobby after tonight's show.)

The show runs through March 19 at the theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, and is also part of the Acansa Arts Festival of the South. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 663-2287 or online at acansa.org.