Pastor-scholar: College won’t destroy kids’ faith

I'm always a sucker for the kinds of academic studies or newspaper articles that look carefully at some hot-button topic and then tell you, "Everything you thought you knew about this subject turns out to be ... wrong."

The Wall Street Journal recently published such an essay under the title, "There's No Crisis of Faith on Campus." It was written by Ryan Burge, who is a Baptist pastor and a professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University. (See: tinyurl.com/4k3naa4t)

Burge corrects a trope held by many evangelical Christians, conservative Catholics and other people of faith, one that even became fodder for a series of faith-based movies: the idea that institutions of higher learning undermine students' religious beliefs.

"I am often asked by parents of teenagers who were raised in a religious environment how their son or daughter can maintain their faith when they go off to some large state university or private liberal-arts college," Burge writes. "Many parents seem to believe that as soon as their child walks into a freshman class, they will throw out their Bibles and pick up Nietzsche."

Not true, it seems.

After studying data from 12 years of Harvard University's Cooperative Election Study, an annual survey of more than 50,000 Americans, Burge found much the opposite. Not only do colleges and universities not destroy students' faith, but graduates tend to emerge from higher education substantially more religious than their less-educated peers.

"The results are clear," Burge writes.

In 2008, 26% of those without a high school diploma identified as atheist, agnostic or nothing in particular, compared with only 19% of those with a graduate-school degree. That gap remained consistent over the dozen years that Burge studied.

Similar gaps appeared when he looked at the broader group of all those who chose to attend college compared with those who ended their education at high school graduation or before.

Those who pursued higher education were 9 percentage points more likely to indicate they were Protestant and 5 percentage points more likely to say that they were Catholic than those who didn't go on to college. There was no difference between those in the two groups who said they were atheist -- about 7% in each.

"The most noteworthy difference is the share that says their religion is 'nothing in particular,'" Burge continues. "Just 27% of those with higher education chose this response option, compared with over 37% of those who had a high school diploma or less. In fact, 'nothing in particular' was far and away the most popular choice among the low-education group."

Other scholars have found similar results, he says.

Sociologists Damon Mayrl and Jeremy Eucker looked at how young adults' worldviews changed from their teenage years to early adulthood.

When it came to belief in God, "young people who went to college were less likely to express doubts than those who did not continue their education," in Burge's summary.

Mayrl and Eucker found something else interesting: professors, readings and coursework all had a marginal impact in influencing college students' worldview.

Who or what did influence students?

Another political scientist concluded -- after studying college freshmen's political beliefs -- that "students' ideological beliefs started moving closer to those of their roommates," Burge reports. "Spending two or three hours a week with a college professor doesn't hold a candle to spending hundreds of hours with a roommate."

All this intuitively feels correct to me.

For decades I've heard the fear from friends, parishioners and total strangers that college -- particularly secular state institutions -- will steal young people's souls.

It's a strawman argument, in my opinion.

As a student, I stayed longer at Kentucky's flagship university than about anybody I knew: as an undergraduate in two different stints, as a graduate student in first literature and then a social science and finally as a part-time instructor.

During much of that time, I simultaneously worked as a Pentecostal preacher, which is something weird to be in almost any social milieu, but especially in academia. In my sojourn among the infidels (I say that jokingly), roughly 14 years all-told, I can't recall anybody attacking my beliefs or trying to convert me into a militant atheist or a militant anything else.

In my experience, that's not how college goes. The university is, and should be, a place where anybody can believe just about any danged fool thing they want to. You encounter people of every imaginable stripe, from geniuses to kooks.

When it came to my own worldview, to the extent they even cared, the only thing my professors ever asked was that I try to grapple with what I believed, understand why I believed it and be self-aware enough to see the holes in it (there being holes in all ideas). All these things I was eager to do anyway.

What I tell worried parents is that if your child emerges from college in four years without her faith, she probably didn't have much faith going in. People tend to find at the university whatever they were really looking for all along.

