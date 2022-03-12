Pea Ridge mayor set for final state of city address

PEA RIDGE -- Mayor Jackie Crabtree is expected to present his final state of the city address Tuesday during the City Council meeting.

Other items on the agenda include:

• An ordinance rezoning property on Arkansas 72 from agricultural to medium-density residential for TMS Projects Inc.

• An ordinance rezoning property (three parcels of 19.92 acres, 20.06 acres and 19.47 acres) on West Pickens Road from from agricultural to medium-density residential for Anderson Homes.

• An ordinance approving the Fire Department employee manual.

• A request from Fire Chief Jared Powell concerning bunker gear.

• A resolution addressing American Rescue Plan premium pay.

• Approving bids for 2022 street projects.

The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council room at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

Crabtree was first elected in 1995 when the mayor's position was part-time. He served two terms as a part-time mayor before the seat became full time. He announced recently he will not run for reelection.