Pea Ridge students shine at conference

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge High School DECA competed Feb. 21-22 at the State Career Development Conference.
Six of the eight Pea Ridge DECA students who competed qualified for the International Career Development Conference; including first time competitors and sophomores, Tyler Yeager and Chase Homsley.
"We are super proud of Madison McDonald as she was elected the 2022-2023 Arkansas DECA Vice President of Marketing," according to teacher and advisor Tiauna Young.
Other awards earned include:
• Pea Ridge School-Based Enterprise GOLD Re-Certification Award.
• Yeager, Restaurant and Food Service Management, first place.
• Homsley, Principles of Finance, third place.
• Nalea Holliday and Riley Robbins, Community Giving Project, third place.
• Nikolas Galbraith, Retail Merchandising Series, third place.
• Madison McDonald, Start-up Business Plan, fourth place.
• McDonald, Arkansas DECA vice president of marketing.
• Young, DECA Advisor of the Year.