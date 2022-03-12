Pea Ridge students shine at conference

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge High School DECA competed Feb. 21-22 at the State Career Development Conference.

Six of the eight Pea Ridge DECA students who competed qualified for the International Career Development Conference; including first time competitors and sophomores, Tyler Yeager and Chase Homsley.

"We are super proud of Madison McDonald as she was elected the 2022-2023 Arkansas DECA Vice President of Marketing," according to teacher and advisor Tiauna Young.

Other awards earned include:

• Pea Ridge School-Based Enterprise GOLD Re-Certification Award.

• Yeager, Restaurant and Food Service Management, first place.

• Homsley, Principles of Finance, third place.

• Nalea Holliday and Riley Robbins, Community Giving Project, third place.

• Nikolas Galbraith, Retail Merchandising Series, third place.

• Madison McDonald, Start-up Business Plan, fourth place.

• McDonald, Arkansas DECA vice president of marketing.

• Young, DECA Advisor of the Year.