Play ball, finally

Word came down late this week that the players and owners have come to some sort of agreement to get Major League Baseball up and running, starting next month. It's a little late, but the work stoppage is officially over.

We wonder . . . .

The NFL has taken over the sports world in every month except maybe March. There will be more people watching the NFL draft late next month than most baseball games that will be featured on national TV this summer.

Right now, the whole world of sports is focused on basketball, and March Madness starts next week. After that, the NBA playoffs. And when the weather starts getting really hot, NFL camps start up again.

And for those of us who love baseball, college ball is in full swing, and the Razorbacks look loaded. Pretty soon, the minor leagues will take the field, and there's nothing better than watching the Travelers play in North Little Rock.

We wonder . . . .

We wonder if MLB decided to get it together and put something on the field--and quick--because maybe a lot of Americans didn't care if they did or didn't. Apathy is a killer in the sports business. And the American sports fan has a lot of other options these days.