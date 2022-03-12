Police investigate Little Rock shooting that killed 1, wounded another

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in south Little Rock that killed one person and left another in critical condition, a police spokesman said.

Officers arrived at a crime scene in the 5000 block of West 65th Street around 1:07 p.m., Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards was not able to provide details about the two victims including their age and sex, but said he expected to release further information later Saturday as detectives worked the scene.