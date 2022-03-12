Police beat: Police: Man found with stolen pistol

Police: Man found with stolen pistol

North Little Rock police on Friday morning arrested a man who they say had a stolen gun with a modification to make it capable of fully automatic fire, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop for expired tags just before 11:45 a.m. at 29th Street and Percy Machin Drive, a North Little Rock officer encountered Lionell Allen, 18, of Little Rock, the report said.

The officer wrote in the report that Allen reached for a gun, leading him to detain Allen. The pistol, a Glock 23, had an illegal "full auto switch" modification and had been reported stolen to Little Rock police, according to the report.

Allen did not speak with officers and could not explain why he had the firearm, the report states. He is charged with theft by receiving of a firearm and criminal use of prohibited weapons, both felonies.



