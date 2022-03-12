Ponder hopes to end career in winner’s circle

There's not an athlete in high school who wouldn't be thrilled to end their prep career on an undefeated state championship team.

Five seniors on the Bergman girls basketball team are within one win of achieving that elusive goal, including all-state guard Kara Ponder. But today's 11:30 a.m. game against Lamar in the Class 3A state championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs is not only Ponder's last game for Bergman, it's her last game as a player.

Ponder already has her future mapped out, and it doesn't include college basketball. She'll enroll this fall at the University of Central Arkansas, where she plans to major in exercise science and eventually become a physical therapist. Ponder knows all too well the importance of physical therapy after twice overcoming a torn ACL to return to the court.

"Going through rebab is long and difficult, but I had a lot of support along the way," Ponder said. "If I didn't get to play this year, I still would've been out there supporting our team. But it means a lot to me to be out on the court to help our team achieve its goals."

Bergman (42-0) and Lamar (30-2) advanced to the championship game with semifinal wins in the Class 3A tournament at Harrison. Bergman defeated Clinton 61-46, while Lamar eliminated Valley Springs 67-58. Maddi Holt scored 19 of her 26 points in the second half against Clinton. Ponder followed with 16.

Bergman and Lamar faced each other in a non-conference game Dec. 11 at Lamar, and Bergman won that game 59-48.

"Lamar has a great basketball team," Ponder said. "But I have confidence in my teammates and coaches. I'm confident we're going to show up and be awesome."

Ponder has had a standout career at Bergman, where she was all-state last year in basketball and tennis. She'll take the court for a final time today with Holt, a junior who leads the Lady Panthers in scoring at 18.7 points per game. Ponder averages 10.7 points and both players make over 47% of their three-point attempts.

"Ponder is one of the most determined players I've coached," Bergman Coach James Halitzka said. "I have two seniors that start who have torn their ACLs twice in high school, Kara and Kessa Willis. Both have shown more fight and willpower to come back twice than you could imagine."

Ponder made two three-pointers during an 18-0 run that sealed Bergman's victory in the second half against Clinton.

"Maddie is a great player," Ponder said of Holt, who also plays tennis for the Lady Panthers. "I feel very lucky to get to play with her. We're great friends."

Lamar grabbed an early 11-point lead while beating Valley Springs, a longtime rival of Bergman in the 3A-1 Conference. The Lady Warriors are led by Shae Taylor, who scored 25 points against Valley Springs, and freshman Kori Sanders, a top shooter and and defender with plenty of summer league experience.

"They know us, and we know them," Halitzka said. "There won't be any hidden surprises. We know what's coming, and they know what's coming. It's going to be a really good championship game."