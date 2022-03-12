BASKETBALL

Popovich becomes NBA's win leader

SAN ANTONIO -- Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history, getting his 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102 on Friday night.

Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons beginning in 1992.

The milestone came in Popovich's 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach for.

Unsurprisingly, the evening was met with zero fanfare.

Praise or celebration of any achievement is brusquely deflected or simply ignored by Popovich. To hear Popovich explain it, he simply shows up to work and rolls the ball onto the court.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Popovich has won five NBA championships, 13 division titles and was recently named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history. He has coached NBA 75th Anniversary Team members David Robinson and Tim Duncan, future Hall of Fame members Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker as well as journeymen who found careers in San Antonio such as Danny Green and current NBA coaches Steve Kerr, Monty Williams, Ime Udoka and Doc Rivers.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich reacts to a play during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, March 11, 2022, in San Antonio. The Spurs won, making Popovich the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) scores over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, left, and guard Devin Vassell, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

