PREP BASKETBALL: Taylor all smiles on the court for Lamar

LAMAR -- It's not hard to spot Lamar junior guard Shae Taylor on the court. Just look for the bright yellow smiley face socks.

Taylor earlier this year bought the pair of socks during a team camp in Bransonwhen they caught her eye. After playing a game with them and doing well, they have been a permanent part of her Lady Warriors uniform ever since on game days this season.

"I wear them every game and they are my good luck socks," Taylor said with a laugh. "I'm pretty smiley all the time, so they show off my personality. I told myself I'd wear them this year then throw them away and get new ones. I had to keep wearing them after playing that first game with them."

Taylor has provided plenty of smiles to match the socks, knocking down big shots all season. She scored a game-high 25 points -- with 11 coming in the fourth quarter -- in a 67-58 win against Valley Springs in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Taylor hopes she and her teammates will be all smiles today when Lamar (31-2) faces Bergman (42-0) at 11:30 a.m. in the Class 3A championship game at Bank OZK Arena

"We really wanted to get to the finals, so I'm glad I was able to step up and hit shots for us in the last game," Taylor said. "I just work hard and try to get everybody open. I'm worried about playing team basketball."

Lamar enters today's game as underdog against unbeaten Bergman. But the Lady Warriors are no strangers after facing the Lady Panthers earlier this season, losing 59-48.

They are excited to get another chance with a state title on the line.

"Everybody knows it and it isn't a secret," Lamar Coach Brandon Schluterman said of the earlier meeting with Bergman. "We played them and know how good they are. But we also know we are ready to play. We are a good team, too. It's not like we are coming out of nowhere."

If Lamar is to capture its first state title since 1991, it will likely do so with its balanced offense. Taylor, Karley Williams, Kori Sanders, Bailee Cowell and Morgan Cochran all have shown their ability to score.

"I feel like at the beginning of the year we struggled with sharing the basketball," Williams said. "We weren't where we needed to be with that. But that's something we have improved a lot as the season has gone along. I feel like all of us can score and we trust each other."

Sanders, a freshman, has been a big spark. She is following in the footsteps of her sister, Lakyn, who was an all-state player for Lamar. Kori Sanders scored a game-high 20 points in a 53-36 second-round victory against Booneville in the state tournament.

"It was a lot of fun watching my sister play," Sanders said. "She was an amazing leader on and off the court. She has taught me a lot. She really showed me that points aren't everything and you can make an impact in many different ways.

"I thought we'd have a great season. This group has had great chemistry together growing up with some of us in pre-K."