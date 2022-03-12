Prospect Day recruiting tidbits

Arkansas impressed another strong list of prospects during Saturday's Prospect Day.

The Hogs hosted several prospects who are rated as a 4-star recruit by at least one of the major recruiting services. Prospects started arriving at 9 a.m. and were able to attend Arkansas' baseball game against Illinois-Chicago.

2024 defensive back Zahir Rainwer said Arkansas is probably number one on his list as of right now.

Rainer, 5-10, 180, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal, has offers from Arkansas, Duke, Penn State, North Carolina and others.

Cornerback Cameren Fleming left the visit with an Arkansas offer and called the atmosphere “awesome” and he definitely plans to visit again.

Fleming, 6-0, 185, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal, also has offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Marshall Minnesota and others.

Running back Jamal Roberts said running backs coach Jimmy Smith made him feel like a priority during the visit. He said he’s “highly interested in playing SEC football, especially at the University of Arkansas.”

Roberts, 6-1, 200, St. Louis St. Mary’s, has offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Arkansas State and others.

Four-star defensive back Deldrick Madison said Arkansas is one of his top schools. He enjoyed spending time with cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman. He said, "Coach Bowman is a good DB coach. I love his energy.”

Madison, 5-11, 175, Duncanville, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arizona, Missouri and others.

Defensive lineman Brian Alston said the Arkansas visit “has really opened my eyes.”

Alston, 6-3, 255, Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park, has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Louisville, Mississippi State and others.

Linebacker Alex Sanford, 6-3, 230, Oxford, Miss., said Arkansas is a great school and he definitely plans to visits again. He has offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas State and others. A source said he looked the part during today’s visit.

Four-star 2024 safety Ka’Davion Dotson said Arkansas is definitely one of his top schools. He also visited Fayetteville last weekend.

Dotson, 5-11, 185, Duncanville, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, TCU, Southern Cal, Oklahoma State and others.

Safety Jaden Millner-Jones, 5-11, 190, Desoto, Texas, called Bowman the best DB coach in college football. He has offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Kansas and others.

2024 safety and top 50 prospect Tylen Singleton said Arkansas is one of his top schools after having “an amazing time “ in Fayetteville.

Singleton, 6-2, 190, Many, La., has offers from Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Ole Miss and others.

Four-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway, 6-3, 210 Willis, Texas, said Arkansas is “real high” on his list after his second trip to Fayetteville and he definitely plans to visit again. A source indicated Arkansas baseball might offer Lagway.

He has offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Baylor and numerous others.

Four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, 6-1, 180, Denton (Texas) Ryan said he definitely plans to make an official visit to Arkansas after today's visit. He said cornerbacks coach Dominque Bowman "is probably the DB coach I've talked to."

He has numerous offers, including Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Ole Miss and others.











