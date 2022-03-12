Razorbacks homer 4 times, take series from UIC

FAYETTEVILLE — Seventh-ranked Arkansas hit a season-high four home runs in a 10-1 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The home runs by Chris Lanzilli, Brady Slavens, Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner accounted for nine of the Razorbacks’ runs. Lanzilli hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Wallace hit his second career grand slam in the sixth.

Arkansas (10-3) has hit seven home runs in three games against the Flames (4-8). The Razorbacks will go for a four-game series sweep Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Freshman left hander Hagen Smith allowed 1 run, 4 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 8 in a 5-inning start to earn his third win. The Flames’ only run against Smith came in the fifth inning when Clay Conn homered into the left-field bullpen with one out.

The Razorbacks went ahead 4-0 in the third when Lanzilli homered to left field and Slavens homered to left-center field in consecutive at-bats.

Wallace’s grand slam, which registered a 104-mph exit velocity, came with no outs in the sixth inning and traveled 401 feet to left-center field to put the Razorbacks ahead 8-1. Peyton Stovall, Max Soliz and Zack Gregory loaded the bases with three consecutive singles to lead off the inning and scored on Wallace’s second home run of the series.

Turner followed with a one-out home run to right-center field. Turner, who also had an RBI single to score Robert Moore in the eighth inning, finished 4 for 4 with a walk. He raised his batting average to a team-best .419 and increased his team-leading RBI total to 16.

Turner also threw out a base runner to end the top of the first inning. Bryan Rosario reached with a two-out walk against Smith, but was caught trying to steal second base.

The Flames stranded nine base runners.

UIC right hander Christian Lopez took the loss with a 4-inning start that included 4 runs, 5 hits, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

Zebulon Vermillion pitched two innings, and Elijah Trest and Evan Gray threw an inning apiece for the Razorbacks. None of the relievers allowed a hit, but combined to walk or hit four batters.

Arkansas pitchers combined to strike out 15.