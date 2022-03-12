Refreshed A&M stuns No. 1 seed

TAMPA, Fla. — Texas A&M isn’t done reviving its season after an arduous, month-long tailspin threatened its chances of earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies improved to 7-1 since an eight-game skid, bolstering their case to get at least an at-large berth with a 67-62 victory over fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday.

“It’s something that we needed to go through. Everything that we went through earlier in the season literally has p re pa re d us for now. Every game that we lost was a test,” Aggies leading scorer Quenton Jackson said.

“At some point you’ve got to pass the test,” Jackson added. “You study, you study, you study, you study. We failed eight times. But the ninth time, we won.” Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Jackson made five throws in the final minute Friday as the Aggies avenged a 75-58 loss in February to the SEC regular-season champions and advanced to today’s semifinals against No. 15 Arkansas.

Jackson also had a dunk and a key block late, finishing with 17 points and helping Texas A&M (22-11) follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing. Auburn (27-5) was presented with the regular-season trophy before the game, then struggled mightily.

The Tigers missed 15 of their first 17 three-point attempts. They finished 9 of 36 behind the arc while shooting 30.4% overall.

“Give A&M credit. They played inspired. They played like their hair was on fire because they’re trying to get into the NCAA Tournament,” said Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl, who urged his team to keep the loss in perspective with the start of the NCAAs less than a week away.

“We wanted to win this championship. We wanted to build momentum going in, and we got beat by a really good team,” Pearl added. “But our guys are pretty humble and pretty hungry. We still are.” Jabari Smith led Auburn with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short when Jackson delivered a dunk coming out of a timeout and went 5 of 6 from the foul line down the stretch.

Auburn, ranked No. 1 much of the winter, fell to 3-3 over its last six games.

“They’re one of the most talented teams — not only in our league, but in our country,” Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said. “Their talent overwhelms you, and it’s hard to decide how you’re going to play them.” Texas A&M won 15 of 17 games to start the season and was 4-0 in the SEC before hitting its tough stretch. The final loss in the skid was at Auburn, and the Aggies have been on a mission to rescue their season ever since.

Williams said he’s doesn’t know if the Aggies have already accomplished enough in Tampa to ensure a bid when the NCAA Tournament field is announced on Sunday.

“We’ve won two games. Is that enough? I don’t know,” the Aggies coach said. “I am wise enough to understand that if we would not have won seven of our past eight, it wouldn’t even be a conversation.” For the second consecutive day, the Aggies started strongly in building a double-digit halftime lead. But unlike Thursday, when Florida rallied to force overtime, Auburn was unable to fully overcome 16% shooting that left the Tigers trailing 37-21 at halftime.

Green made four long three-pointers from the same spot on the court to help Auburn get back in the game after missing seven of his first eight shots.

Henry Coleman had 16 points, helping Radford carry Texas A&M much of the afternoon while Jackson was riding the bench with three fouls.

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 77. VANDERBILT 71

TyTy Washington scored 25 points, Oscar Tshiebwe tied a half-century-old school record and No. 5 Kentucky beat Vanderbilt.

Washington was at his best during a second-half spurt, scoring eight consecutive points that helped the third-seeded Wildcats (26-6) create a little breathing room in a back-and-forth game. The freshman hit consecutive three-pointers from the corner, just a few steps from Kentucky’s bench, and then sank a floater in the lane that barely tickled the net and made it 69-60.

He added four free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal the victory inside a packed, pro-Kentucky crowd at Amalie Arena. Washington made 8 of 17 shots, including 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Tshiebwe, a national player of the year candidate, collected 12 points and 14 rebounds. That matches the single-season mark set by Kentucky great Dan Issel in 1969-70.

Kentucky won for the 15th time in its last 18 games and moved a step closer to securing a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Tshiebwe also had a career-high five blocks, and the Wildcats needed every one of them and then some to hold off the pesky Commodores (17-16) for the third time in two months.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 72, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59

Josiah-Jordan James scored 16 points, 14 of them during a six-minute stretch in which ninth-ranked Tennessee pulled away to a victory over Mississippi State.

The Volunteers (24-7) won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to today’s semifinals.

Kennedy Chandler had 11 points for Tennessee despite missing time in the first and second half after suffering what appeared to be a right foot or ankle injury. He finished the game, though, making a layup for the final margin of victory.

James and Chandler were joined in double figures by Zakai Zeigler (11), Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (10) and Santiago Vescovi (10) for the Vols, who led 39-37 at halftime.

Shakeel Moore led Mississippi State (18-15) with 15 points. Tolu Smith had 14 and Iverson Molina, the SEC’s third-leading scorer, finished with 10 on 3 of 9 shooting.

At a glance

SEC TOURNAMENT

At Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.

FRIDAY’S QUARTERFINALS

Texas A&M 67, Auburn 62

Arkansas 79, LSU 67

Tennessee 72, Mississippi St. 59 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 71

TODAY’S SEMIFINALS

All times Central

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, noon

Tennessee vs. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, noon