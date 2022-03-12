Report on ’20 attack cites flaws in security

WASHINGTON -- A series of security lapses and an "inadequate focus" on threats on the ground helped lead to a deadly assault on a sprawling military base in Kenya in 2020 that killed three Americans, a Pentagon investigation has concluded.

The inquiry, led by the United States Africa Command, also found what the head of the command described as "shortcomings" in the sharing of intelligence and deficiencies in the preparation of security forces tasked with guarding the base.

"We were not as prepared at Manda Bay as we needed to be," Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of Africa Command, said Thursday in a video presentation of the findings at the Pentagon.

The report found that "certain senior officers contributed to the inadequate force protection posture at Manda Bay, and allowed a climate of complacency and poor understanding of the threat."

Eight officers and enlisted personnel were disciplined for their actions or their failure to act, the Air Force said. A spokesperson for the service declined to describe the punishments or the fate of those personnel.

The brazen assault by 30 to 40 al-Shabab fighters at Manda Bay resulted in the largest number of U.S. military-related fatalities in Africa since October 2017, when four soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger.

The attack by al-Shabab, al-Qaida's affiliate in East Africa, revealed several glaring security shortfalls, a New York Times investigation found soon after the assault. It also highlighted the U.S. military's limits in Africa, where a lack of intelligence -- along with Manda Bay's reputation as a tourist locale -- allowed a lethal strike.

The Times investigation found that American commandos took about an hour to respond.

Many of the local Kenyan forces assigned to defend the base hid in the grass while U.S. troops and support staff members were corralled into tents with little protection to wait out the battle. Evacuation of one of the wounded to a military hospital in Djibouti, about 1,000 miles north, took hours.

During the news briefing on the report, the Pentagon declined to say whether any of the senior officers involved had been fired.