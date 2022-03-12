Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

First Post -- 1:00 P.M.

LEE'S LOCK We the People in the fourth

BEST BET Espionage in the fifth

LONG SHOT Keven Witte in the second

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 112-345 (32.5%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

PRATHER** showed good speed before tiring behind a next-out stake-placed sprinter at Fair Grounds, and powerful connections have him spotted well in a maiden claiming race. MESMERIZED finished third over a wet track in an encouraging debut, and he is reunited with top rider David Cabrera. LOOKINFOREXCITEMEN has contested the pace before tiring in recent route races, and cutting back to a sprint makes him a contender.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Prather;Rosario;Asmussen;5-2

7 Mesmerized;Cabrera;Moquett;7-2

3 Lookinforexcitemen;Arrieta;Hartman;6-1

8 Little Frappucino;Torres;Milligan;6-1

4 Pudge Boy Palace;Pereira;Combs;6-1

2 Can Man Do;Contreras;Hobby;4-1

1 No Huddle;Quinonez;Milligan;8-1

6 Dude Drop Kid;Harr;Dixon;12-1

2 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

KEVIN WITTE** was a clear wet track maiden winner following a similar layoff, and he closed 2021 with a narrow loss at a similar level. PRAETORIAN was forwardly placed in a second-place finish, and the five-time runner-up at Oaklawn is due to win soon. IMPRESSIVE STUDENT has not raced since June, but he has enough talent and wet track ability to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Kevin Witte;Hiraldo;Moysey;6-1

5 Praetorian;Contreras;Von Hemel;7-2

10 Impressive Student;Rosario;Asmussen;7-2

8 Pull My Chain;Canchari;Cangemi;12-1

6 Mine My Time;Torres;Martin;3-1

3 Blueridge Traveler;Cabrera;Garcia;6-1

7 True Saint;Medellin;Green;8-1

1 He's So Zazzy;Franco;Martin;15-1

4 Burtnjoe;Bailey;Hale;20-1

9 Olson;Harr;Haran;20-1

3 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

SEICHE** recorded his two wins last winter at Santa Anita, his trainer is having an excellent meeting and he was scratched out of a starter allowance Friday in favor of this easier spot. ALL WEST owns the field's fastest Beyer figures, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career. MAGIC CARPET easily cleared his non-winners-of-two condition at Tulsa, and his recent works are upbeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Seiche;Santana;Amescua;3-1

7 All West;Canchari;Moquett;5-2

8 Magic Carpet;Quinonez;Soto;15-1

3 Marvelous Thunder;Harr;Cline;4-1

4 The Rock Says;Court;Swearingen;7-2

2 Generator;Torres;Villafranco;5-1

5 River Finn;Lopez;Haran;15-1

6 Super Wise;Bailey;Cates;20-1

4 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

WE THE PEOPLE**** broke his maiden at first asking in impressive wire-to-wire fashion, while cutting on fractions faster than two graded stake races at the same distance. BAROSSA is graded stake-placed at the distance, and the experienced two-turn runner may have needed his last race when finishing a distant second at even-money odds. ELUSIVE TARGET hit the wire on even terms with the second selection last month, and the improving colt may also benefit from a switch to Joel Rosario.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 We the People;Geroux;Brisset;1-1

2 Barossa;Santana;Brisset;7-2

5 Elusive Target;Rosario;Asmussen;4-1

3 Ruggs;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

1 The Skipper Too;Torres;Alvarado;8-1

6 Long Crow;Cohen;Asmussen;10-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

ESPIONAGE*** has been on the sidelines since July 31, but he holds a clear talent advantage, and the front-running gelding is working well for a stable having a strong meeting. HOLDING PATTERN is racing for winning trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time, and the strong finisher will have an improved chance if the track is wet. THE FEATURE was one-paced in a fifth-place effort, but he is taking a drop in class and should work out a favorable trip from his outside post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Espionage;Hiraldo;Hartman;7-2

10 Holding Pattern;Medellin;Diodoro;5-1

11 The Feature;Gonzalez;Barkley;3-1

13 Funandfunny;Bailey;Loy;6-1

4 Guard;Geroux;Lauer;10-1

1 Fallen Empire;Vazquez;Matthews;12-1

5 My Dominator;Wales;Riecken;6-1

8 African Warrior;Quinonez;Prather;12-1

9 Major Chance;Court;Fires;10-1

14 Hard to Park;Harr;Cline;10-1

6 Alpine Ghost;Canchari;Haran;15-1

2 Recklessness;Gallardo;Mason;12-1

12 Papa Star;Arrieta;Stuart;20-1

7 Mas Takela;Jordan;Deatherage;30-1

6 Purse $39,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

SWEET BEAUTY** has earned the field's fastest Beyer figure, and the Brad Cox trainee is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. LATE NITE MUSIC was pressured on the lead in a third-place debut at Houston, and she is also dropping into a maiden claiming race and cutting back a bit in distance. QUINZEL is an unraced filly with good works showing from Fair Grounds, and her trainer-rider team win races at a 29% clip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Sweet Beauty;Santana;Cox;5-2

7 Late Nite Music;Rosario;Asmussen;4-1

10 Quinzel;Geroux;Casse;5-1

9 Ain't She a Pistol;Cabrera;Garcia;9-2

3 Slushy;Harr;Anderson;12-1

1 Zmuda;Contreras;Hiles;20-1

2 Tropinka;Bailey;Anderson;8-1

8 Exculpate;Franco;Martin;8-1

5 Hot Tub Hottie;Torres;Broberg;12-1

6 Tizmissbetty;Canchari;Brennan;20-1

7 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

VIOLENT GIGI** was a troubled second in his first race for present connections, and a clean trip gives him a big chance to stalk and pounce. ONE LAST HAND is fit following several front-running route races, and he was beaten only a head at Churchill when last entered at this claiming price. APPRAISAL has raced close to the pace in consecutive fourth-place finishes, and he is taking a slight drop for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Violent Gigi;Cabrera;Young;4-1

7 One Last Hand;Pereira;9-2

4 Appraisal;Contreras;Lukas;3-1

9 Bitcoin Banker;Geroux;Deville;8-1

3 Turn the Switch;Gonzalez;Robertson;8-1

2 Road Bible;Santana;Broberg;8-1

8 Violent Pass;Johnson;Holthus;8-1

6 Depart;Quinonez;Milligan;12-1

1 My Little Tipsy;Bailey;Rhea;20-1

10 Ingersoll;Arrieta;Garcia;6-1

8 Purse $107,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SHOTSKI** is a graded stake winner who appears to be nearing a peak effort, and an expected fast and contentious pace will help set up his late run. HAPPYMAC raced competitively in his return from a six-month layoff, and a more alert break puts him into the race. UPSTRIKER defeated a better field last May at Oaklawn, and he is the speed drawn closest to the rail.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Shotski;Arrieta;Hartman;6-1

5 Happymac;Rosario;Asmussen;3-1

2 Upstriker;Cabrera;Moquett;7-2

3 Saffa's Day;Geroux;Amescua;5-2

8 Full Authority;Court;Compton;8-1

7 One Fast Cat;Santana;Hiles;12-1

4 American Mandate;Cohen;Asmussen;6-1

1 Highestdistinction;Hiraldo;Morse;10-1

9 The Azeri. Grade II. Purse $350,000, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

CE CE*** is a multiple Grade I winner with earning exceeding $1.7 million, and she is at the top of her game and is a two-turn GI winner at Oaklawn. PAULINE'S PEARL has finished no worse than second in her past three races in graded company, including a clear victory in the Houston Lady Classic. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL is a multiple Grade I winner who won this same stake following a similar layoff in 2021, and she is quick but not a need-the-lead type.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Ce Ce;Espinoza;McCarthy;3-1

2 Pauline's Pearl;Rosario;Asmussen;7-2

7 Shedaresthedevil;Geroux;Cox;5-2

6 Lady Mystify;Gutierrez;Eurton;4-1

8 Golden Curl;Cabrera;Davis;12-1

4 Ava's Grace;Cohen;Diodoro;12-1

1 She's All Wolfe;Arrieta;Von Hemel;12-1

3 Lavender;Vazquez;Davis;20-1

10 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3 and 4-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

LOU'S ARROW** broke slow and raced wide in a deceptively good third-place sprint tuneup, and he is stretching out for the first time following three solid sprint races. MAX'S HEART is a two-time second-place sprint finisher at the meeting, and he does have slightly better early speed than the top selection. BOTANY has finished well in two spring races, and he is bred to route and drew to the inside of his primary rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Lou's Arrow;Torres;Martin;10-1

11 Max's Heart;Santana;Smith;3-1

2 Botany;Cabrera;Moquett;4-1

1 Jacks Spring Break;Gonzalez;Mason;5-1

5 Tapped Out;Borel;Prather;10-1

6 Southern Pecan;Jordan;Martin;8-1

13 Serbian Sailor;Hiraldo;Ashauer;15-1

3 Lucks Big Boy;Medellin;Ashauer;15-1

10 Cyber Monday;Arrieta;Green;8-1

8 Slightly Crafty;Harr;Cline;12-1

4 I Stan for Love;Court;Martin;12-1

12 Moonshine Vision;Bailey;Fires;12-1

7 Mapache Man;Canchari;McKellar;20-1