Russia bombards Ukraine sites





LVIV, Ukraine -- Russian airplanes and artillery widened their assault on Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial hub in the east as Moscow's forces tried to regroup from recent losses.

American defense officials offered an assessment of the Russian air campaign, estimating that invading pilots are averaging 200 sorties a day, compared with five to 10 for Ukrainian forces, who are focusing more on surface-to-air missiles, rocket-propelled grenades and drones to take out Russian aircraft.

New commercial satellite images appeared to show artillery firing on residential areas between Russian forces and the capital, Kyiv. The images from Maxar Technologies showed muzzle flashes and smoke from the big guns, as well as impact craters and burning homes in the town of Moschun, the company said.

In a devastated village east of the capital, residents climbed over toppled walls and flapping metal strips in the remnants of a pool hall, restaurant and theater freshly blown apart by Russian bombs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "created this mess, thinking he will be in charge here," 62-year-old Ivan Merzyk said. In temperatures sinking below freezing, villagers quickly spread plastic wrap or nailed plywood over blown-out windows of their homes.

"We are not going away from here," Merzyk said.

In a phone call with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Joe Biden on Friday hailed the bravery of the Ukrainian people and vowed to keep helping them.

"As I do every time we speak, I told him the United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they bravely fight to defend their country," Biden said.

"And they are doing that," he added.

The White House said the call focused on the U.S. effort to ramp up aid and to help the Ukrainian military hold off the Russian attack.

"Biden highlighted how the United States is continuing to surge security, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that Washington's dedication to the collective defense of NATO is "ironclad" as she visited allied Romania, which has experienced a flood of refugees from neighboring Ukraine amid Russia's invasion there.

"We take seriously, and are prepared to act on, the words we speak when we say, 'An attack on one is an attack against all,'" Harris said during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Harris warned that Putin has shown "no signs of engaging in serious diplomacy" to end the war in Ukraine. And she reiterated that Americans should be prepared to endure higher gas prices as the U.S. and its allies punish Russia, a major global oil supplier, with economic sanctions for the invasion.

"There is a price to pay for democracy. Gotta stand with your friends," Harris said, adding that "sometimes it's difficult; often it ain't easy."

Iohannis said he would increase his country's defense spending from 2% to 2.5% of its gross domestic product, the latest example of European nations investing more in national security amid Russia's aggression. He also said that NATO needs to "fundamentally rethink" its approach to its eastern flank, and he spoke with Harris about enhancing the alliance's presence there.

"NATO will act without hesitation to defend each and every allied state, including, obviously, Romania," Iohannis said. "It is a scenario that all of us want to avoid."

Harris told Iohannis soon after arriving in Bucharest that she sought to "reaffirm our commitment to this partnership and also to the NATO alliance as a whole."

RUSSIANS REGROUPING

On the ground, Russia's forces appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum after encountering heavier losses and stiffer resistance than anticipated over the past two weeks. Britain's Ministry of Defense said Russia is trying to "reset and reposture" its troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.

"It's ugly already, but it's going to get worse," said Nick Reynolds, a warfare analyst at Royal United Services Institute, a British think tank.

With the invasion in its 16th day, Putin said there had been "certain positive developments" in Russia-Ukraine talks, but he gave no details.

Zelenskyy claimed that Ukrainian forces had "reached a strategic turning point," though he did not elaborate.

"It's impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it," he said in a video from Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said authorities were working on establishing 12 humanitarian corridors and were trying to ensure that food, medicine and other basics get to people across the country. Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed in the invasion, along with Ukrainian civilians.

The United Nations said Friday that at least 564 civilians had been killed and 982 others had been injured by Russian forces in the war in Ukraine, while also acknowledging that the full casualty toll was most likely much higher. A U.N. official said there were credible accounts of Russians attacking civilian targets with cluster bombs.

The Ukrainian president accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of one city, Melitopol, calling the abduction "a new stage of terror." The Biden administration, citing American intelligence but no evidence, warned before the invasion of Russian plans to detain and kill targeted people in Ukraine. Zelenskyy himself would be a likely top target.

So far, the Russians have made the biggest advances on cities in the east and south while struggling in the north and around Kyiv.

Russia said it used high-precision long-range weapons to put military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk in the west "out of action." The attack on Lutsk killed four Ukrainian servicemen, the mayor said.

Russian airstrikes also for the first time targeted Dnipro, a major industrial hub in the east and Ukraine's fourth-largest city, with about 1 million people. One person was killed, Ukrainian officials said.

In images of the aftermath released by Ukraine's emergency agency, firefighters doused a flaming building, and ash fell on bloodied rubble. Smoke billowed over shattered concrete where buildings once stood.

The bombardment continued in Mariupol, where a deadly strike on a maternity hospital this week sparked an international outcry and war-crime allegations.

Unrelenting attacks have thwarted repeated attempts to send in food and medicine and evacuate civilians from Mariupol, a city of 430,000. In a statement, the Mariupol mayor's office said Friday that the toll of people killed during the 12-day siege on the city had risen to 1,582.

An adviser to the city's mayor, Pyotr Andryuschenko, said it was impossible to count all those killed because the bombing hasn't let up.

In the face of the unrelenting bombing, "the dead aren't even being buried," the mayor's office said.

Elsewhere, temperatures were forecast to hit 8 degrees Fahrenheit in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which has come under heavy bombardment.

About 400 apartment buildings in Kharkiv lost heat, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov appealed to remaining residents to descend into the subway or other underground shelters where blankets and hot food were being distributed.

The latest assaults came a day after satellite photos appeared to show that the huge armored column that was stalled for more than a week outside Kyiv had spread out near the capital.

Military analysts were divided over whether the maneuvering by the Russian convoy signaled the imminent start of a siege of Kyiv or was just an effort to disperse some vehicles to more protected positions. The photos showed howitzers newly set up in firing position, and armored units staged near the Antonov Airport north of the city, according to Maxar.

Americans point instead to other forces who are moving toward Kyiv from the northeast and are now about 10 to 20 miles east of the city center.

Hundreds of miles to the south of Kyiv, at Mykolaiv, shelling damaged a cancer hospital, according to the head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko. No one was killed.

The United Nations says it has verified 26 attacks on medical centers, medical workers or ambulances since the invasion began, with 12 people killed.

The U.N. political chief said Friday that the international organization had received credible reports that Russian forces were using cluster bombs in populated areas. The bombs scatter smaller explosives over a wide area and are prohibited in cities and towns under international law.

Russians and Ukrainians have held multiple rounds of talks near the Belarus border, and the two countries' foreign ministers met again Thursday with no apparent progress. Various third countries have also made attempts to broker a stop to the fighting.

REFUGEE CRISIS

Some 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the United Nations.

Romania had taken in more than 84,000 displaced people as of Tuesday, according to United Nations data. Other countries on NATO's eastern flank, including Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia, have also welcomed tens of thousands of refugees.

The Ukrainian refugee crisis is expected to only become more challenging in the days and weeks ahead. Harris said the Romanian people have been "extraordinary in the generosity and the courage you have shown in this moment."

Harris said the U.S. was "absolutely prepared" to support those "who understand the moral obligation we should feel to help people who are fleeing harm and seeking refuge, the burden we should all be prepared to take on to support those people who are fleeing their home when they don't want to leave."

Harris' talks in Bucharest with Iohannis came after she spent Thursday in Poland, which has already welcomed some 1.5 million Ukrainians since the invasion began last month. She met in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Ukrainian refugees and others in hopes of getting a fuller picture of the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Duda, in a news conference with Harris, said Polish leaders are "aware that the problem is growing and that this problem is increasing."

"We have to somehow handle it, and we do not have the experience," he said.

The United Nations warns that as many as 5 million people could flee Ukraine. That would make it the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.

Duda said he had asked Harris to relay to Biden that Poland would like to see expedited visa procedures for Ukrainians who have family living in the United States so they could resettle in the U.S. at least temporarily.

Harris said most refugees who have fled Ukraine prefer to remain in Europe. Earlier this month, the administration offered humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States, which could protect thousands from being deported to their war-torn homeland. Ukrainians already in the U.S. would be able to stay for up to 18 months under the federal program known as Temporary Protected Status.

The Pentagon announced last month that it was deploying a Stryker squadron of about 1,000 additional soldiers to Romania, a NATO member, as the Biden administration looks to bolster the military alliance's presence on NATO's eastern flank.

U.S. officials remain concerned about Romania's vulnerability in the midst of Russian activity in the Black Sea.

Before departing Warsaw for Romania on Friday, Harris met with U.S. and Polish troops.

"We stand as partners," Harris told the troops. "We work together, we train together, we form friendships that are based on solidarity, mutual values and shared principles."

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Felipe Dana, Andrew Drake, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian and staff members of The Associated Press; by Dave Goldiner of New York Daily News (TNS); and by Dan Bilefsky and Marc Santora of The New York Times.

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces walks on the debris of a car wash destroyed by a Russian bombing in Baryshivka, east of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Volunteers pass an improvised path under a destroyed bridge as they evacuate an elderly resident in Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their home. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)



This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire at Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Hostomel, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)



Galina helps clean the house of a neighbour that was damaged by a Russian bombing in Baryshivka, east of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a military deployment of armored vehicles in a residential area, during the Russian invasion, in Ozera, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)



Volunteers evacuate an elderly resident in Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their home. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)







A shell fired from a Russian tank explodes in an apartment building Friday in Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from a street Friday in Kyiv. Zelenskyy claimed that Ukrainian forces had “reached a strategic turning point,” but he didn’t elaborate. (AP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)







Antonina, 84, waits Friday at a triage point in Kyiv with her 12 dogs after she was evacuated from Irpin outside the Ukrainian capital. A large-scale relocation of residents from the area around Kyiv continued Friday, with more and more people deciding to leave areas now under Russian control. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)











