School evacuated over bomb threat

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs World Class High School was briefly evacuated Friday morning after 911 dispatchers notified the school of a bomb threat, which proved to be false, according to Hot Springs School District spokesperson Adriane Barnes and Hot Springs police.

Hot Springs Junior Academy students and staff members were placed on lockdown, according to the school district's Facebook page.

"Safety officials have checked the entire building and perimeter and determined there is nothing to substantiate the threat. The campus is safe. Students and staff are returning inside, now. Classes will resume as normal," the post said.

A call was received at the school district shortly before 10 a.m. about a possible bomb at the school and police in turn contacted the school, but "it was a false alarm," Officer 1st Class Omar Cervantes, the department's public information officer, said.

Students were allowed to return to class shortly after 10 a.m. after the buildings were searched, police said.