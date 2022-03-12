Snow blankets Northwest Arkansas, River Valley on Friday





FAYETTEVILLE -- Snow-covered streets and highways caused numerous accidents Friday morning across Northwest Arkansas, but the winter weather was expected to end by mid-afternoon.

Fayetteville police said city streets were slick and the department worked a dozen accidents by 10:30 a.m.

In Springdale, Capt. Jeff Taylor said police had been busy with mostly minor accidents on the snow-covered streets.

"It's slick," Taylor said. "We've had accidents all over, but they've been fender-benders. I haven't heard of any serious injury accidents."

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies assisted the Arkansas State Police with numerous accidents on Interstate 49 and other state highways.

"We've been busy from the Bobby Hopper Tunnel to the Benton County line," Cantrell said. "The snow seemed to have been worse in the northern part of the county."

The Rogers Police Department reported on its Facebook page Friday morning it had three weather-related accidents in just over an hour. Keith Foster, a department spokesman, said none involved serious injuries.

Mike Teague, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., said the snowfall ended there around 10 a.m. and the same weather pattern was expected to move through Northwest Arkansas within a few hours.

"The snow is going to continue in Northwest Arkansas for a couple of hours, but when this moves through it will put an end to any measurable snowfall."

Teague said most areas in Northwest Arkansas were reporting 2-3 inches of snow. He said the forecast high temperature for Friday was around 30 degrees and there was a chance of sunshine by late afternoon. With sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s for Saturday, Teague said this winter storm will be short-lived.

"This is pretty much all for this one," Teague said. "We haven't had a particularly bad winter and the forecast looks very spring-like for the next week with temperatures in the 60s."

Jay Frasier, Benton County administrator of public services, said about 11:30 a.m. plows were removing snow fairly well because it is very wet. Asphalt could be seen on the roads, he said.

"We're plowing and sanding and salting the roads," he said. "The road crews will continue to plow as the snow falls down."

Frasier was confident by Friday afternoon most of the county's primary roads will be in good condition, but with some slick spots.

"We'll continue to clear secondary roads as needed tomorrow. The refreeze tonight could cause some patches of black ice," he said.

Dennis Birge, Bentonville transportation director, said about 11 a.m. city streets were slushy with main streets passable and side streets slick.

Treatment done Thursday helped with the situation Friday, he said.

"It's the kind of snow that comes off easy," he said. "We are working to keep main roads and hot spots -- bridges and overpasses -- passable."

Terry Gulley, transportation services director for Fayetteville, said at noon, most city streets were in better condition than they were for the morning rush hour.

"Things started getting better once the snow slacked up," Gulley said. "Most of the main streets are open. They're slushy in spots or just wet. We haven't had any trouble getting around."

Gulley said city crews began treating streets before the snow began and will continue to work as skies clear and the temperature falls.

"We're going to be working through the night," he said.

Washington County offices were open for business Friday. Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for County Judge Joseph Wood, said Road Department trucks were spreading gravel on county roads, but the amount of snow on the roads was not enough to require plows.

One accident on Arkansas 16, near Lake Wedington, was the most serious he heard of. A rescue truck responding to the accident slid off the road and got stuck on the side of the road, Lester said.

Lester said county officials will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions until the snow ends, but he expected government offices to be open for normal business hours.

Fayetteville city offices were closing at noon due to the weather, the city announced at 11:30 a.m. Benton County offices were closed for the day on Friday.

Aric Mitchell, public information officer for Fort Smith police, said by Friday morning, several vehicles stalled on Midland Bridge across the Arkansas River. He said bridges and other elevated surfaces would likely be slick until the Street Department can address them.

Fort Smith closed city offices and other nonemergency services at noon.

Fort Smith Public Schools said it would dismiss students at 1:30 p.m. and teachers and other school employees at 2:30 p.m. Friday. All students who checked out early will receive an excused absence.

Kendall Beam, emergency management director for Sebastian County, said vehicles were traveling "very well" on county roads despite reports of sleet and snow about noon Friday, as well as possible light icing on bridges. The county road department was on standby. Beam expressed hope Sebastian County wouldn't get much snow.

Chris Keith, Crawford County's road superintendent, said the snow was melting off the roads for the most part as of about 11 a.m. Friday, sticking mostly in shaded areas. He expected the snow would stick to some degree as the day went on even with temperatures just above freezing, urging residents to be careful if they have to drive. The Road Department on Thursday treated certain areas where snow is known to stick.





Kelly Hicks wipes snow from the windows of her vehicle Friday in downtown Fort Smith. The area saw a quick accumulation of flurries in the late morning, followed by more snowfall throughout the afternoon, prompting some businesses to close and most schools to dismiss early. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







A pedestrian crosses Emma Avenue on Friday as snow falls in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





