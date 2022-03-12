Spot in final on line with Hogs, Aggies

TAMPA, Fla. -- A couple of old Southwest Conference rivals will battle in the SEC Tournament for the first time.

The University of Arkansas and Texas A&M, who faced each other in SWC basketball games from the 1923-24 through 1990-91 seasons, play at noon today in the SEC Tournament semifinals at Amalie Arena.

It will be the first time the No. 15 Razorbacks (25-7) and Aggies (22-11) have met in postseason play since the 1991 SWC Tournament, when Arkansas beat Texas A&M 108-61 at Dallas.

Since Texas A&M joined Arkansas in the SEC for the 2012-13 season, the Razorbacks have a 10-7 edge.

The teams split their two previous games this season with Texas A&M winning 86-81 at home and Arkansas winning 76-73 in overtime at Walton Arena.

The Aggies upset SEC regular-season champion Auburn 67-62 on Friday to advance and play Arkansas.

"They just had a big-time win and they're trying to get to the championship just like we're trying to get to the championship," Razorbacks guard JD Notae said after Arkansas beat LSU 79-67 on Friday. "So it's going to be a dogfight. We just have to come out ready to play."

When Texas A&M beat Arkansas in the teams' first meeting this season, it was part of a 15-2 start for the Aggies.

Arkansas then contributed to Texas A&M's eight-game losing streak.

The Aggies rallied and are 7-1 in their past eight games under third-year Coach Buzz Williams.

"Tremendous respect for Buzz Williams as a coach," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He has a group of guys that, much like us, that they got hot at the end of the year.

"They've done a phenomenal job of late of playing really, really good basketball."

Arkansas is 15-2 since starting 10-5 and losing 5 of 6 games.

"When they went through their losing streak, they were able to work their way through it, much like we did, and so we know we're playing a team that's playing with great confidence," Musselman said. "We're going to play a team that believes they can win.

"We're playing against a team that is fighting for their NCAA [Tournament] lives, and so we're going to get their best effort. Because they're really, really competitive and a tough-minded team just like their coaching staff."

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes, a graduate transfer from Miami, faced Williams' Virginia Tech team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"A&M is real gritty," Lykes said. "I've played against Buzz and V-Tech a number of times, so I understand what he likes to do in terms of the dynamics of the team.

"We've got to be ready to play. They're going to bring it."

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl lobbied for Texas A&M to already be in the NCAA Tournament field after beating his Tigers.

"Congratulations to Texas A&M," Pearl said. "I hope for Texas A&M and for our conference that's enough to get them in the [NCAA] Tournament.

"They just beat one of the best teams in the country, and beat us from start to finish. That should leave no doubt whether or not they belong."