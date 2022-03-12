Starting a folk festival

This year's edition of the Arkansas Folk Festival at Mountain View, a tradition that dates back to 1963, will be held April 15-16.

"With gigs at the Grand Ole Opry and Carnegie Hall, Jimmy Driftwood rode the folk revival to stardom," noted historian Brooks Blevins writes in his new book, "A History of the Ozarks: The Ozarkers." "By 1963, his moment in the spotlight seemingly over, he had returned home to Timbo. It was at this moment that organizers of a local craft fair solicited his help for a music show, confident that Driftwood's Nashville connections could bring a headliner to Mountain View. Driftwood instead gathered a crew of 'timber cutters, farmers and housewives' for the first Arkansas Folk Festival in April 1963, which attracted folk enthusiasts from as far away as Chicago.

"Among the 'plain people of the hills' who stood behind the microphone at that first festival were 'granny singers' Ollie Gilbert and Almeda Riddle, both of whom became minor celebrities on the national folk circuit. With her oaken voice and mastery of dozens of songs, Riddle came to rival Driftwood as the regional bearer of a cherished but endangered sound. In the years that followed, the Arkansas Folk Festival mushroomed into one of the nation's most popular old-time-music celebrations, attracting crowds of more than 100,000 visitors in the halcyon days of the early 1970s."

Many of those who were part of the back-to-the-land movement (the locals just called them hippies) made their way to Stone County. Some of those who attended the festival ended up staying.

Charlotte Copeland is the archivist for the Pulaski County chapter of the Rackensack Folkore Society and has extensive files on the history of the Arkansas Folk Festival.

"For that initial festival in 1963, Jimmy Driftwood brought together many of his friends, and he hosted two evenings of old-time music in the local high school auditorium to an enthusiastic and participatory audience," Copeland says. "Those performers and their introductions by Driftwood were recorded by John Quincy Wolf Jr. on the same field recording equipment he had used for years in his treks across the Ozarks to collect ballads and folk songs.

"Following Wolf's death in 1972, his widow, Bess Millen Wolf, donated his entire collection of recordings to Lyon College in Batesville. Their regional studies program has created an online source, and those old-time mountain singers can now be listened to by anyone. The two evening musical performances from 1963 are available on two CDs that can be purchased."

Copeland says Rackensack members have played at the Arkansas Folk Festival every year since it began. Several of the society's early members, including famous editorial cartoonist George Fisher, participated in the 1963 festival.

"The throngs are a distant memory now, but the festival continues to draw people to Stone County at about the time the dogwoods bloom each spring," Blevins writes. "The frenetic strains of the more modern sound of bluegrass fill the air on the courthouse square in Mountain View these days, but one mile to the north the tunes and styles of the old-timers remain the order of the day at an institution that emerged from the rip-roaring success of the Arkansas Folk Festival.

"After years of lobbying and political maneuvering, a $3 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration funded a Mountain View center that would train younger generations of hill folks to preserve their disappearing music and crafts. By the time the Ozark Folk Center came to fruition in 1973, however, financial setbacks and political compromises had transformed the institution into a state-operated living history museum and music show geared toward the tourism market."

Blevins says the Ozark Folk Center and the U.S. Forest Service's Blanchard Springs Caverns transformed the Mountain View area into "one of the premier tourist destinations in the southern Ozarks." Then, tourism growth slowed.

"As aging local artisans and musicians retired or died, they were most often replaced not by other native Ozarkers but by newcomers ... who were typically attracted to the area by a countercultural fascination with the old ways of the hills," Blevins writes. "It was the newcomers who mostly kept the old ways from dying, but the loss of regional authenticity embodied in the callused hands, sun-faded bonnets and backwoods drawls of the Ozarkers who had lived the days of one-room schools and mule-drawn plows proved a blow to the spirit of the center.

"Whatever magic elixir the park and its old-timers once possessed was largely gone by the 21st century. ... But modernity had made its appearance long before the new millennium, even in a place like Stone County. At the moment the Ozark Folk Center opened its doors in 1973, the shiny metallic chicken house had replaced the creekside corn patch as the local symbol of farm life."

The poultry industry, along with light manufacturing, had come to these hills, making mountain traditions more difficult to preserve.

"It wasn't handicrafts like quilting and white oak basketmaking that put money in the hands of Stone Countians," Blevins writes. "The typical worker spent a long shift operating a sewing machine at the Blanchard Shirt Factory or turning out assembly-line salad bowls on a lathe at the Ozark Woodworking Co. Beyond the quaint court square and the consciously anachronistic confines of the Ozark Folk Center, a new era had dawned."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.