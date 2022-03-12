SOFTBALL

Haff has perfect game; UA takes two

Senior Mary Haff pitched the first individual perfect game in University of Arkansas softball history and struck out 14 to lead the Razorbacks to a 6-0 win over Maryland at the James Madison Dukes Classic on Friday afternoon in Harrisonburg, Va. Haff (6-2) sat down all 21 hitters she faced, striking out the final hitter of the game to finish with a flourish. It was her third no-hitter as a Razorback, but first one covering seven innings. She no-hit Texas Tech last season in a 9-0 five-inning Arkansas win and also no-hit Northern Colorado in 2018. That came in a 9-0 Arkansas win in six innings. It was also the 10th no-hitter in school history.

Tammy Kincaid and Rachel Talley combined to throw a perfect game in a 1-0 Arkansas win over Cal State Northridge in 2000, according to a school official.

The 14-strikeout performance was Haff’s 14th career game of 10 or more strikeouts, which ties Katy Henry for the most in school history.

Sophomore Hannah Gammill went 2 for 2 with 2 home runs, 3 RBI and 3 runs. Catcher Taylor Ellsworth also went 3 for 4 with a double.

The Razorbacks (17-4) scored three times in the top of the first inning. Lead-off hitter K.B. Sides walked, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored on Hannah McEwen’s sacrifice fly. Linnie Malkin added a two-out, two-run double.

Gammill, who also homered in the win over Lehigh, added a two-run homer in the top of the third and solo shot in the fifth for her ninth and 10th of the season.

Also on Friday, the Razorbacks hit a program-record seven home runs and rolled over Lehigh 19-2 in five innings in the early game Friday.

Sides went 4 for 4 with a home run, 3 RBI and 2 runs. Ellsworth hit two home runs and drove in three runs. First baseman Danielle Gibson also went 3 for 3 with a home run as the Razorbacks broke the game open with a seven-run second inning to grab an 11-1 lead.

Jenna Bloom (6-0) picked up the win, allowing a run on two hits in two innings of work. Callie Turner notched her first save, allowing an unearned run over three innings.

Arkansas has won nine in a row and is off until March 18 when it plays at Tennessee to begin SEC play. Sunday’s game at James Madison was canceled due to a forecast of inclement weather.

— Paul Boyd

UCA splits at Memphis

A nine-game win streak for the University of Central Arkansas was snapped Friday, as the Bears fell 14-1 to No. 10 Oklahoma State during the second day of the University of Memphis Tournament.

Kayla Beaver recorded her second loss of the season, as Central Arkansas (14-8) gave up its first double-digit run total since an 11-3 loss to Mississippi State on Feb. 18. Oklahoma State (16-5) scored eight runs in third inning.

The Bears, however, did win their first game of the day, beating South Dakota (12-4) 12-2. Jordan Johnson pitched a complete game and struck out 11. A solo home run from Jaylee Engelkes and a two-run shot from Tyla Vernon propelled UCA at the plate.

— Adam Cole

FOOTBALL

UCA holds pro day

Eleven players from three schools participated in the University of Central Arkansas football pro day Thursday in Conway ahead of the NFL Draft.

Quarterback Breylin Smith, receivers Tobias Enlow and Lujuan Winningham, defensive linemen A’Javius Brown and JW Jones, linebacker Trenton Dunn, offensive tackle Jaden Salley and tight end Sam Camargo were the Bears’ eight participants. Smith, who broke is foot against Stephen F. Austin during the 2021 season, fully participated in throwing drills, but did not participate in speed and agility drills.

Defensive back Cory Batie and linebacker Shedrick Robinson from Harding University both participated, and receiver Dwight Blakey, of Colorado-Mesa, also participated. Blakey had previously played at UCA.

Scouts from eight NFL franchises, including Jacksonville, Las Vegas, New York Jets, San Francisco, Dallas, Los Angeles Raiders, Washington and Miami, were in attendance.

Batie bested all UCA participants in the 40-yard dash, with a time of 4.54 seconds. Camargo was the lone participant to crack 30 or more reps on the bench press, hitting 30. Winningham had the highest vertical at 37½ inches, and Winningham also had the best broad jump of the day at 10-3.

— Adam Cole

BASKETBALL

UAFS guard named to all-region team

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith senior Matthew Wilson was named to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics All-South Central Region first team.

Wilson, a guard from Farmington, was joined on the first team by region Player of the Year Parker Hicks from Lubbock Christian, guard Julius Brown of West Texas A&M, forward Laolu Oke of Metro State-Denver and forward Joel Scott of Black Hills State. Wilson led the Lone Star Conference in scoring at 20.4 points per game as he was named first team All-LSC. He became the sixth UAFS player to score 1,000 points in a Lions uniform.

He also earned Academic All-District honors this season.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services