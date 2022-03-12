Super Quiz: Idioms with Body Parts

1. He walked into the ------ of the storm.
2. It cost me an arm and a ------.
3. Stop being belligerent. Get off my --------.
4. I tried to get close to her, but she gave me the cold ----------------.
5. I was going to speak up, but I got cold -------- and kept silent.
6. You're a sight for sore --------.
7. Off the top of my --------, I'd say there were about 300 people there.
8. She is trouble. I'd keep her at -------- length.
9. I know her name. It's on the tip of my ------------.
ANSWERS:
1. Eye
2. Leg
3. Back
4. Shoulder
5. Feet
6. Eyes
7. Head
8. Arm's
9. Tongue