Super Quiz: Idioms with Body Parts

1. He walked into the ------ of the storm.

2. It cost me an arm and a ------.

3. Stop being belligerent. Get off my --------.

4. I tried to get close to her, but she gave me the cold ----------------.

5. I was going to speak up, but I got cold -------- and kept silent.

6. You're a sight for sore --------.

7. Off the top of my --------, I'd say there were about 300 people there.

8. She is trouble. I'd keep her at -------- length.

9. I know her name. It's on the tip of my ------------.

ANSWERS:

1. Eye

2. Leg

3. Back

4. Shoulder

5. Feet

6. Eyes

7. Head

8. Arm's

9. Tongue