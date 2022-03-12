Suspect arrested in February 2021 North Little Rock homicide

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies on Saturday morning arrested a man who is charged with murder in a February 2021 shooting, according to a police spokesman.

Officers arrested Larry Strom, 64, of North Little Rock on Saturday morning, Lt. Cody Burk said. A warrant was issued for Strom's arrest Friday after a prosecutor had reviewed the case.

Strom is charged in the Feb. 26, 2021, death of Donney Keith Ballew, 64. Deputies found Ballew shot in the road that afternoon near 6004 Hudman Road in North Little Rock, about a mile northeast of the Interstate 40/Interstate 430 interchange in the northwest part of Pulaski County.

Investigators questioned a person who was detained immediately after the homicide, Lt. Robert Garrett said at the time, but that person was released without charges.

Burk said it was likely that Strom was the person questioned after the shooting.

Prosecutors sometimes spend weeks or months reviewing a shooting case to determine if the shooting was justified.