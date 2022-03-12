The world in brief: Pakistan rolls out China-built warplanes

Pakistan rolls out China-built warplanes

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's air force officially inducted its first batch of Chinese-built fighter jets on Friday, holding a ceremony in Islamabad with officials from both countries.

Several of the jets flew overhead as Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the purchase, made for an undisclosed amount. Pakistan hasn't said how many aircraft were bought in the deal, though authorities had earlier spoken of up to 25 jets. China is a longtime ally of Pakistan and has sold it military aircraft before.

The ceremony comes a day after Pakistan said an unarmed surface-to-surface missile launched from India landed inside the country, damaging a wall in a residential area but causing no casualties.

After the incident, Pakistan on Friday summoned an Indian diplomat and lodged a protest, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

Without naming neighboring India, Khan said in his Friday speech that the Chinese-built planes would play an important role in rectifying a "security imbalance" in the region.

Later Friday, India's Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that the missile that ended up in Pakistan was fired by accident due to a technical malfunction during a "routine maintenance" on Wednesday. It said the government ordered an investigation.

Taliban appointee talks with U.S. envoy

DOHA, Qatar -- On the sidelines of a summit in Turkey, Qatar acted as host for a face-to-face meeting on Friday between the Taliban-appointed foreign minister and an American diplomat for Afghanistan, according to reports from Qatar.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke first with U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West.

Video footage released by Qatar shows the Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, walking into the room where West was with Sheikh Mohammed. The footage then shows the three men all sitting together.

"During the meeting, they reviewed the security and political developments in Afghanistan, and ways of coordination and cooperation to achieve stability for the Afghan people and avoid any humanitarian crisis," the Qatari statement said.

U.S. to upgrade Colombia's ally status

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Thursday that he intends to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally, a step that will provide the Latin American nation with benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation.

Biden made the announcement as he hosted Colombian President Ivan Duque at the White House for the first time. The visit follows weekend talks between Biden administration officials and the government of Nicolas Maduro in neighboring Venezuela, which has a tense relationship with the U.S. and Colombia.

Avoiding a potentially awkward moment, neither Biden nor Duque raised the U.S.-Venezuela meeting in their public remarks. Biden said he intends to bring Colombia into the NATO fold.

"That's exactly what you are, a major, major non-NATO ally, and this is a recognition of the unique and close relationship between our countries," he told Duque.

Duque said Biden's announcement recognized "values and the principles" shared by both Western Hemisphere countries. Back home, Duque has been criticized for not sitting down earlier with Biden.

Colombia's government has questioned the military assistance Russia has provided to Venezuela and has expressed fears of possible "foreign interference" in Colombia, which shares a vast border with Venezuela, without providing evidence.

Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez has said the meeting "took her by surprise."

Surge seen in Amazon deforestation

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Detected deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon reached a record high for the month of February after a similar record the previous month.

Satellite alerts of deforestation in February corresponded to 77 square miles, the highest indicator for that month in seven years of record-keeping and 62% more than in the same month in 2021, according to preliminary data from the Brazilian space agency's Deter monitoring system that was released Friday.

Deter data last month showed January registered 166 square miles of deforestation.

January and February are among the months that register the least amount deforestation, and pale in comparison to levels seen in the Southern Hemisphere's summer months. Still, some have argued the uptick could be a worrisome sign for months to come, with loggers and legislators eager to make headway before a possible handover of presidential power next January.

Deter data is considered a leading indicator for complete calculations released near year-end from the more accurate Prodes system, which is based on clearer images.

According to Prodes data related to the 12-month reference period from August 2020 to July 2021, deforestation in Brazil's Amazon reached a 15-year high after a 22% jump from the previous year.





In this handout photo released by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, right, meets with U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Friday, March 11, 2022. Qatar on Friday hosted a meeting that saw Taliban's foreign minister and an American diplomat for Afghanistan in the same room during a summit in Turkey. (Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP).

