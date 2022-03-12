Tools & Toys: Spleash and TRIPWARE

TRIPWARE

What’s to love: Who knew you could recycle ceramics? Apparently you can and they’ve been turned into beautiful yet simple plates and bowls by TRIPWARE.

What does it do: Broken and unused ceramics are crushed into a powder, mixed with clay and formed into new usable pieces which are fired at 2370 degrees for about a day and a half. Made in Japan, the ceramics are available in several sizes of plates and bowls with the plates formed so that they can also be used as lids on the bowls for storing leftovers. The ceramics are microwave and dishwasher safe and are available in blue, green, white, ivory and caramel. Prices vary by size. Find out more at loisthestore.com.

Spleash

What’s to love: An easy way to keep a dog hydrated on a long walk or hike without having to bring along bottled water and a bowl.

What’s does it do: Spleash, created by a mother and daughter team, securely attaches to the dog’s leash, creating a new handle. It has a 12-ounce water reservoir with a flip-out dish to hold drinking water when your pup gets thirsty. It also has a sprayer — like a squirt gun — that can be used to ward off unleashed dogs or rinse off muddy paws. Spleash works with almost every type of leash, whether flat, round, nylon or leather. It sells for $34.99. Visit spleash.com for more information.