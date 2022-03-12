Track both peaks, ends in March

FAYETTEVILLE -- Simultaneously March marches seasons to conclusions and beginnings veering between winter and spring and sometimes beyond.

The collegiate sports calendar reflects diverging March marches like a mirror.

As this column was submitted on a snowy Fayetteville Friday morning the University of Arkansas men's basketball team would tip off its SEC Tournament quarterfinal in Tampa, Fla. The Razorbacks tipped off knowing Sunday they officially would be designated into the March Madness formally called the NCAA Tournament.

Also Sunday, the Razorbacks women's basketball team awaits word if it is March Madness bound.

While basketball apexes, the Razorbacks boys and girls of summer, baseball and softball, continue budding for seasons they hope can bloom full in June.

Men's and women's golf and tennis March also compete full swing toward June.

Women's gymnastics continues its peak into March's SEC Championships and NCAA Regionals. Women's swimming and diving channel for next week's NCAA Championships.

Traces of autumn appear. Coach Sam Pittman's Razorbacks Sunday wage the first of 15 spring football practices.

However only one Razorback sport, track and field, both peaks and begins in the same month of March.

The SEC champion Razorbacks No. 1 ranked men of Coach Chris Bucknam and Coach Lance Harter's nationally No. 2 SEC champion and defending national champion Razorbacks women aim for national titles today at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.

On March 23-26, Bucknam's men and Harter's women start at the Texas Relays in Austin their outdoor season again as defending SEC champions.

The UA by far has won more national team championships in indoor track than any sport. Twenty-three. Twenty for the men, with 19 under the late John McDonnell and one under Bucknam, and three for Harter's women.

No other UA program other than obviously interrelated outdoor track and cross country has won multiple national championships.

Waging their apex Indoor event the weekend the Razorbacks basketball men play in the SEC Tournament and await Sunday's selection tends publicity shrouding championships on the track. Only the true track fan truly appreciates all what Arkansas track accomplishes, it seems.

Perhaps. But don't call Arkansas track unappreciated.

During the final home basketball game for Coach Eric Musselman's men, Harter's and Bucknam's February crowned SEC Indoor champions were introduced to call the Hogs.

Applause gradually unfolded into a standing ovation, a dawning realization swelling with pride.

It reminded of 1985 when John McDonnell, his men having won the Southwest Conference Outdoor at what now is called McDonnell Field, came to see his good friend Norm DeBriyn's Hogs win the SWC Baseball Tournament across the street at George Cole Field.

Applause, first a distant smattering, rippled then spontaneously swelled to a stadium wide standing ovation.

It bewildered the track coach walking through the ballpark. He kept looking round for the cause of the applause. Then with that shyly sparkling Irish grin he realized it was for him.

Maybe many Razorbacks fans don't understand all that goes into winning those track championships, but they do appreciate the championships won.