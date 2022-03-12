Community Briefs: UAM fund names Alexander to board

UAM fund names Alexander to board

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Foundation Fund has named Terry Alexander, the 59th Distinguished Alumnus, to its board of directors.

In 1980, Alexander became the first Black person to graduate from the UAM School of Forestry, earning a Bachelor of Science in natural resource management degree, according to a news release.

In 2021, UAM selected Alexander as a Distinguished Alumnus for his professional achievements and ongoing support of the university. Alexander retired from Weyerhaeuser in 2019. He lives in Texarkana with his wife, Marian.

He was inducted into the UAM Sports Hall of Fame as an individual and as a member of the 1979 Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference champion football team.

Alexander joins 11 other board members: Gregg Reep of Warren, chairman; Paul Griffin of Monticello; Classie Jones Green of Pine Bluff; Renea McClendon of Monticello; Jeff Owyoung of McGehee; Kristi Prince of Monticello; Crews Puryear of Tillar; Randy Risher of Houston, Texas; Sean Rochelle of West Fork; Scott Saffold of Monticello; and Harrell Wilson of Rison. UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss and Jeff Weaver, UAM vice chancellor for advancement and chief of staff, are ex-officio members.

The UAM Foundation Fund, a subsidiary of the University of Arkansas Foundation Inc., was created in 1980 to ensure educational opportunities for future generations of students.

Boys & Girls Club to host covid testing

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host a covid-19 drive-thru testing event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at the club's site at 2701 Short Reeker St.

No registration is required. The event is free, however people are asked to bring their ID and insurance cards, according to a news release. Details: info@boysgirlsclub.org or ssolomon@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.

House of Bread opens up food pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry March 19 from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone.

Everyone is required to wear a mask. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis, according to a news release.

All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required.

Watson Chapel set for board meeting

The Watson Chapel Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road, according to a news release. The agenda includes discussion of the rezoning and school board elections, the certified salary schedule, transfer funding for remodeling at Coleman Intermediate School, the superintendent's report and executive session.

Groups to host job fair set for veterans

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15, according to a news release.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. To register or more details for veterans and their families, visit jobs.dav.org.