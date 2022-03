TENNESSEE-MARTIN 3, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 0

The University of Central Arkansas dropped its second home game in a row Friday with a loss to Tennessee-Martin at Bear Stadium.

The loss marked the first time UCA (4-9) has been shut out this season. RJ Pearson totaled half of the Bears' four hits in the loss.

Rhett Fetner pitched a complete game for Tennessee-Martin (5-7), striking out 4 and walking 2 on 101 pitches.